Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate 30's latest leaked renders show a circular quad-camera setup

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on Kirin 985 SoC and have a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 09:49:40 IST

Now that Google is about to give back Huawei's Android license, the launch of the company's upcoming flagship series Mate 30 should go smoothly. To that end, the Mate 30-series has been subjected to the usual cycle of leaks and rumours leading up to its launch. While it is more-or-less confirmed that the device launch will happen 22 September, new leaked images have shed more light on the phone's design.

Huawei Mate 30s latest leaked renders show a circular quad-camera setup

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Leaks from Slashleaksshow that the Mate 30 will be getting a quad-camera setup but not in the square housing as we have been led to believe for some time. Instead, it will be more of a circular design, quite like what the Moto G6 has. It will be the same Lecia-branded camera that the company has been using for a while now and it appears that the periscope lens used in P30 Pro will be carried in the Mate 30 as well.

Mate 30 render.

Mate 30 render.

Another image leaked on Weibo showed what appeared to be a case of the Mate 30 which also showed a circular cutout for the camera setup. Of course, take all this information with a pinch of salt, but nowadays leaks have become nothing short of fact for how a device will look and what internals it will have.

According to a Chinese website IThome, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on Kirin 985 SoC and have a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem. It is also being speculated that it will possess a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display.

In terms of camera, as per this website, it comes with 5 X optical zoom and 50 x digital zoom. The site also reveals that the upcoming smartphone might be equipped with 4, 200 mAh battery capacity which will support 55 W super charge fast charging feature.

In a concept video of Huawei Mate 30 Pro by CAD designer, Petar, revealed that the device will come with a dual punch-hole design in the front.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Huawei Mate 30 Lite

Huawei Mate 30 Lite to come with a Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000 mAh battery with 20 W fast charge

Jun 25, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 Lite to come with a Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000 mAh battery with 20 W fast charge
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak suggests it will come with quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak suggests it will come with quad-camera setup, 90 Hz display

Jun 17, 2019
Google gets the go ahead to provide Huawei with Android license after restrictions lift

Google

Google gets the go ahead to provide Huawei with Android license after restrictions lift

Jul 01, 2019
Android Q will be available for its 14 existing phones, including Honor devices: Huawei

Huawei

Android Q will be available for its 14 existing phones, including Honor devices: Huawei

Jun 21, 2019
Huawei confirms newly launched Honor 20 series will get Android Q updates

Honor

Huawei confirms newly launched Honor 20 series will get Android Q updates

Jun 28, 2019
Microsoft bans Slack for its employees; AWS and Google Docs put on 'discouraged' list

Microsoft

Microsoft bans Slack for its employees; AWS and Google Docs put on 'discouraged' list

Jun 24, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019