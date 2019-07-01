tech2 News Staff

Now that Google is about to give back Huawei's Android license, the launch of the company's upcoming flagship series Mate 30 should go smoothly. To that end, the Mate 30-series has been subjected to the usual cycle of leaks and rumours leading up to its launch. While it is more-or-less confirmed that the device launch will happen 22 September, new leaked images have shed more light on the phone's design.

Leaks from Slashleaks, show that the Mate 30 will be getting a quad-camera setup but not in the square housing as we have been led to believe for some time. Instead, it will be more of a circular design, quite like what the Moto G6 has. It will be the same Lecia-branded camera that the company has been using for a while now and it appears that the periscope lens used in P30 Pro will be carried in the Mate 30 as well.

Another image leaked on Weibo showed what appeared to be a case of the Mate 30 which also showed a circular cutout for the camera setup. Of course, take all this information with a pinch of salt, but nowadays leaks have become nothing short of fact for how a device will look and what internals it will have.

According to a Chinese website IThome, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on Kirin 985 SoC and have a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem. It is also being speculated that it will possess a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display.

In terms of camera, as per this website, it comes with 5 X optical zoom and 50 x digital zoom. The site also reveals that the upcoming smartphone might be equipped with 4, 200 mAh battery capacity which will support 55 W super charge fast charging feature.

In a concept video of Huawei Mate 30 Pro by CAD designer, Petar, revealed that the device will come with a dual punch-hole design in the front.