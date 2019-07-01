Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google gets the go ahead to provide Huawei with Android license after restrictions lift

Previous restrictions placed Huawei under the intense pressure of creating its own OS to counter Android.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 07:46:25 IST

Less than 24 hours later after US President Donald Trump withdrew restrictions on Huawei, Google has been given the nod to give Huawei the Android license back. This means that Google can now provide security updates and also run its services on Huawei and also Honor devices.

Google gets the go ahead to provide Huawei with Android license after restrictions lift

Huawei signage are pictured at a mobile phone shop in Singapore. Image: Reuters.

"While it's unclear whether that extends to the 5G network technology that Huawei is developing, it most certainly applies to Google and Android," a report by PC World said.

While the previous restrictions placed Huawei under the intense pressure of creating its own OS to counter Android, the relaxation means that it may not have to work full-tilt on the project. This removal of the restrictions also means several other companies such as Corning, ARM, Intel, Microsoft and more should also be renewing ties with Huawei.

Earlier Huawei had confirmed that its sub-brand Honor 20-series will be getting Android Q updates. The company also mentioned that all the Honor smartphones and tablet users will continue to receive security patches and Android updates. The Google Play store will also be accessible to users owning Honor smartphones or are planning to buy one in the near future.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Huawei

Android Q will be available for its 14 existing phones, including Honor devices: Huawei

Jun 21, 2019
Android Q will be available for its 14 existing phones, including Honor devices: Huawei
Huawei confirms newly launched Honor 20 series will get Android Q updates

Honor

Huawei confirms newly launched Honor 20 series will get Android Q updates

Jun 28, 2019
Hongmeng OS (Ark OS): Google’s absence could create big problems for Huawei

Huawei

Hongmeng OS (Ark OS): Google’s absence could create big problems for Huawei

Jun 25, 2019
Huawei urges India to make 'informed and independent decision' for using its 5G equipment

Huawei

Huawei urges India to make 'informed and independent decision' for using its 5G equipment

Jun 24, 2019
Huawei taking a harder-than-expected hit from US ban, revenue to drop this year

Huawei

Huawei taking a harder-than-expected hit from US ban, revenue to drop this year

Jun 18, 2019
Microsoft bans Slack for its employees; AWS and Google Docs put on 'discouraged' list

Microsoft

Microsoft bans Slack for its employees; AWS and Google Docs put on 'discouraged' list

Jun 24, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019