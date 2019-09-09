tech2 News Staff

Huawei is all set to launch its Huawei Mate 30 series in Munich on 19 September. Now the Chinese smartphone maker has reportedly confirmed that the smartphones in this upcoming series will not have any Google apps installed, this includes the Play Store, Google Maps, Calendar, Google Drive, Google Assistant, and Gmail,.

As reported by Ausstroid Media, the upcoming smartphones of the Mate 30 series will still run on Android 10 since it is an open-source operating system. So we have to wait for the company's homegrown HarmonyOS, which was expected to come with the Mate 30 series.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, the Huawei Mate 30 series smartphones will be the first smartphones to launch without Google apps. This is expected to be a major setback for the company's global sales. As per the report, this loss will amount to a drop of 10 million units this year.

Huawei Mate 30 series: Expected specifications and features

The Mate 30 series is expected to be powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC. According to a report in GizChina, the Kirin 990 SoC is expected to be manufactured on the EUV 7 nm process by TSMC. The Mate 30 series will also support 5G. We don't know yet whether all Huawei Mate 30 Pro phones will come with a 5G modem or whether there will be a special 5G variant of the Mate 30 series, just like with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G.

The Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate. It is said to be sporting triple cameras on the back with 40 MP sensors, which will offer up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The phone is expected to include a 4,400 mAh battery and a 55 W charger.

