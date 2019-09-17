Tuesday, September 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate 30 series images leaked ahead of official launch on 19 September

Huawei Mate 30 series smartphones will reportedly be the first smartphones to launch without Google apps.


Tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2019 11:01:58 IST

Huawei is scheduled to host its annual Mate series launch event in Munich, Germany on 19 September. At the launch event, Huawei is expected to unveil the Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30, Mate 30 Lite and Mate 30 Porsche Design.

Days ahead of the launch, leakster Evan Blass has shared a Twitter thread, which contains images of each of the expected device revealing what they might look like.

As per the leaked images, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will have a waterfall-like screen that will curve on the left and the right side. The design seems very similar to what we have seen on the recently launched Vivo Nex 3. The notch, however, remains.

Huawei Mate 30 series images leaked ahead of official launch on 19 September

Hauwei Mate 30 Pro. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

At the rear of the purported Mate 30 Pro, we see a circular camera setup at with four sensors. There is also a matte finish ring around the camera setup.

The Mate 30 Lite, however, is shown with a square quad-camera setup. The device will also have a slightly broader notch that the Mate 30 Pro, and will have sleek bezels around the display too.

(Also read: Huawei Mate 30 series will not have Google apps, to launch on 19 September)

Huawei Mate 20 Lite. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei Mate 30 Lite. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei Mate 30, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup for selfies, it will have a thin bezel on the forehead and chin and none on the sides of the display. As per the image, the Mate 30 will comes with dual SIM slots, one of which will come with 5G connectivity support.

Huawei Mate 30. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei Mate 30. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei Mate 30 Porsche Design. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei Mate 30 Porsche Design. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

Finally, the Mate 30 Porsche Design will feature a waterfall display like the Mate 30 Pro, but its quad-camera setup at the back will be arranged in a square, similar to that on the Mate 30 Lite. However, the camera setup on the Porsche Design variant will sit on a ridge in the middle that will extend throughout the back of the phone. Also, the back of the smartphone will be made of what looks like red and black leather.

Huawei Mate 30 series: Expected specifications and features

The Mate 30 series is expected to be powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC. According to a report in GizChina, the Kirin 990 SoC is expected to be manufactured on the EUV 7 nm process by TSMC. The Mate 30 series will also support 5G. We don't know yet whether all Huawei Mate 30 Pro phones will come with a 5G modem or whether there will be a special 5G variant of the Mate 30 series, just like with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G.

The Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate. It is said to be sporting triple cameras on the back with 40 MP sensors, which will offer up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The phone is expected to include a 4,400 mAh battery and a 55 W charger.

Huawei Mate 30 series smartphones will reportedly be the first smartphones to launch without Google apps.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Huawei

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch to reveal a quad-camera setup and more

Sep 11, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch to reveal a quad-camera setup and more
Huawei Mate 30 series will not have Google apps, to launch on 19 September

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 series will not have Google apps, to launch on 19 September

Sep 09, 2019

science

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019