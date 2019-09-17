Tech2 News Staff

Huawei is scheduled to host its annual Mate series launch event in Munich, Germany on 19 September. At the launch event, Huawei is expected to unveil the Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30, Mate 30 Lite and Mate 30 Porsche Design.

Days ahead of the launch, leakster Evan Blass has shared a Twitter thread, which contains images of each of the expected device revealing what they might look like.

As per the leaked images, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will have a waterfall-like screen that will curve on the left and the right side. The design seems very similar to what we have seen on the recently launched Vivo Nex 3. The notch, however, remains.

At the rear of the purported Mate 30 Pro, we see a circular camera setup at with four sensors. There is also a matte finish ring around the camera setup.

The Mate 30 Lite, however, is shown with a square quad-camera setup. The device will also have a slightly broader notch that the Mate 30 Pro, and will have sleek bezels around the display too.

Huawei Mate 30, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup for selfies, it will have a thin bezel on the forehead and chin and none on the sides of the display. As per the image, the Mate 30 will comes with dual SIM slots, one of which will come with 5G connectivity support.

Finally, the Mate 30 Porsche Design will feature a waterfall display like the Mate 30 Pro, but its quad-camera setup at the back will be arranged in a square, similar to that on the Mate 30 Lite. However, the camera setup on the Porsche Design variant will sit on a ridge in the middle that will extend throughout the back of the phone. Also, the back of the smartphone will be made of what looks like red and black leather.

Huawei Mate 30 series: Expected specifications and features

The Mate 30 series is expected to be powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC. According to a report in GizChina, the Kirin 990 SoC is expected to be manufactured on the EUV 7 nm process by TSMC. The Mate 30 series will also support 5G. We don't know yet whether all Huawei Mate 30 Pro phones will come with a 5G modem or whether there will be a special 5G variant of the Mate 30 series, just like with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G.

The Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate. It is said to be sporting triple cameras on the back with 40 MP sensors, which will offer up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The phone is expected to include a 4,400 mAh battery and a 55 W charger.

Huawei Mate 30 series smartphones will reportedly be the first smartphones to launch without Google apps.

