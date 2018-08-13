Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
13 August, 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Lite image renders leaked online revealing black and gold variants

The design seems to be similar to the Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design which also had a vertically placed back camera.

Huawei's second major smartphone product line, Mate 20 series, is expected to start with the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. There have already been leaks about the other two smartphones from the line up: Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

The Mate 20 Lite is expected to be a slimmed-down version of the series. The phone had also shown up on TENAA where it showed of most of its specs.

Now the alleged official pictures of the device are said to be out as per the report in Win Future and we can see them in two colours: Black and Gold.

It seems that the concept of the 'notch' is slithering its way into the Huawei's Mate series, but this doesn't affect the screen size as it is said to be 6.3-inches. The display is said to be an LCD with around 2340x1080 pixel resolution. The images also show a bit of a bezel at the bottom end.

The device is said to be of 7.6 mm thick and said to weigh 172 grams even though it's said to be made of metal frames and has a glass back. Also, it seems that the gold variant is curved from the sides. A fingerprint scanner is shown to sit below the sensors.

The images show a total of four cameras. The report states that the rear cameras come with a 20 MP + 2 MP cameras, while the selfie camera comes packed with a 24 MP + 2 MP sensors. The aperture is said to be at f/1.8.

In terms of internals, the Mate 20 Lite is expected to come with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It hasn't been made clear whether the phone will be equipped with a microSD card slot. The phone is also supposed to be powered by a chubby 3,650 mAh battery.

According to the previous leaks, the phone is supposed to be equipped with a Kirin 710 chipset. Earlier reports have also mentioned that all the three devices from the Mate 20 line-up would run on Android P, but according to the article in GizmoChina, the device is said to run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and the report in Phone Arena states the phablet would run on Android 8.0 Oreo.

For this, we can safely assume that all the leaks need to get the processor sorted out.

The radio is said to be powered by Gigabit WLAN in dual-band mode, Bluetooth 4.2 as well as naturally by LTE with almost 600 Mbps downstream.

The device is expected to be priced at $400 (Rs 27,800) and is supposed to be on sale by the end of August.

