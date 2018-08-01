Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 August, 2018 14:15 IST

Huawei Mate 20 firmware reveals Kirin 980, 4,200 mAh battery and a 6.3-inch AMOLED display

The Mate 20 will have a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and there will also be more variants as well.

Huawei just knocked off Apple to become the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world and now it would seem that reports are coming in about yet another flagship launch this year for the Chinese smartphone maker.

We are talking about the latest addition to the Huawei Mate series which will be called as the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Image credit: Huawei

As per the report by XDA-Developers, who have exclusively obtained firmware files of the next-gen Mate devices, it would seem that at the very least the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will come with the HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset. This new chipset, which is likely to be announced at IFA next month, will be the first chipset in the world made using a 7nm process. There are unconfirmed reports that the Kirin 980 SoC can be clocked 2.8 GHz.

Coming first to the Huawei Mate 20, in terms of hardware, we see that the Mate 20 is expected to have a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel, however, it is not known if the phone will have a notch or not. Looking at the design trend this year, it wouldn't be surprising to see a notch, especially if Huawei wants to maintain a small frame while offering the big 6.3-inch screen. The Mate 20 will also have a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration and there will almost certainly be more variants as well.

The phone will also have a 4,200 mAh battery which is in line with Huawei's previous flagships Mate 10 and Honor P20 Pro, both of which had 4,000 mAh batteries. There will also be wireless charging as per the report and this means that the phone will likely have a glass back.

Now as far as both the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and  Mate 20 Lite are concerned, the firmware files obtained by XDA-Developers were incomplete for both of them. However, the  Mate 20 Pro will most likely be announced with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Mate 20 Lite will most likely be featuring a Kirin 710 chipset, similar to the one seen in the Huawei Nova 3i. All the three phones will be running on Android P with Huawei's custom EMUI 9.0 skin on it.

As of right now, that is all the confirmed information available regarding the device. If Huawei is to launch the Mate 20 in October, like they did with the Mate 10, then we shall hear more about the device in the upcoming weeks.

