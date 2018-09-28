Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
28 September, 2018

Huawei Mate 20 leaks reveal a voice ID, triple camera, in-display scanner and more

The Mate 20 phones will be the very first devices in the world to come with voice unlock feature.

Now we are aware that Huawei plans to unveil its upcoming flagship devices which are the Mate 20 series at an event in London on 16 October. Some basic information about the phones is already out, such as the fact that at least two of the smartphones ie. Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be powered by the latest 7 nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset. But as is the case with most smartphone launches, more details about the Mate 20 have new leaked.

As per what appears to be a full presentation obtained by Israeli tech site Girafait would seem that the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro will have a 24 MP front camera along with triple-camera setup at the back. While this may remind us of the Huawei P20 Pro and its triple camera setup, the Mate 20 will include replacing the telephoto lens with a wide angle lens. There will also be AI Smart Zoom feature on the main camera along with something Huawei calls as HiVision which is basically like Google Lens.

However, there is still more interesting things on the Mate 20. As per the report, the Mate 20 phones will be the very first devices in the world to come with voice unlock feature. Huawei will reportedly be calling it Bone Voice ID (terrible marketing name by the way) and there might be the possibility of using Huawei headphones to unlock using this feature.

The devices also seems to be supporting wireless projection to an external monitor/computer which seems to be a better alternative to Samsung's wired DeX feature.

The report states that some features will be exclusive to the Mate 20 Pro such as the in-display fingerprint sensor. There will also be a 3D face unlock mechanism, which as per the presentation, claims be better than Apple's FaceID mechanism.

Other hardware features on the devices show 6 GB RAM, 6.4-inch curved AMOLED display and an IP67 rating for the Mate 20 Pro while 4 GB RAM, 6.53-inch flat screen, and IP53 rating for the Mate 20. The price of the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 have been revealed to be NIS 4,000 (approx Rs 80,000), and NIS 3,000 (approx Rs 60,000).

As usual, take all this information with a grain of salt as we will find out the exact specs only on 16 October.

