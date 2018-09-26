Huawei's Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones are expected to launch in a few weeks time and though we know a lot about the two phones already, the company just teased the chipset we are expected to see inside the two phones.

The company has been showing off the phone's camera capabilities for quite some time now, but its focus for this year is definitely the chipset inside — the Kirin 980. The latest series of teasers launched by Huawei again focus on the Kirin 980 and though we have heard a lot about the cameras on the new Mate series lineup as well, there aren't any new revelations here.

Apart from the chipset, Huawei recently also confirmed about the square-shaped rear camera that the device sports through a teaser on Weibo.

The Chinese brand also recently released a teaser video which raised speculations about the phone being equipped with water-resistance which would allow users to carry the phones underwater. This feature is said to allow the phones to shoot clear photos even when you completely submerge the device. This feature was also available on last year's, Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

The Huawei Mate 20 series is expected to launch on 16 October in London. There is no update on the price of the phone yet.