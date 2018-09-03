At the recently concluded IFA 2018, Huawei announced on Twitter that it will launch a smartphone from the Mate 20 series bearing the latest Kirin 980 on 16 October in London.

Huawei’s latest flagship chipset, the Kirin 980— a 7 nm chipset which was launched at the IFA 2018—will power the Mate 20 series smartphone. The chipset is later expected to make its way to Huawei's sub-brand Honor as well. The Mate 20 will also be the first smartphone from Huawei’s house to support the Kirin 980.

Coming back to the smartphone, it will succeed the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. The smartphones that may be launched are expected to be Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. It may also launch a more affordable Mate 20 Lite.

Recently, a Spanish website named teknofilo spotted the Mate 20 at the IFA 2018. The device had a triple camera setup and a flash at the back of the phone. The setup looks like a square at the back of the phone. As per the images, the phone was also spotted with an elongated button on one side of the phone and a Type-C USB port at the bottom.

Other than that the Mate 20 Pro might come with a massive battery as per a Huawei flier which was spotted, recently. It is expected to come with a 6-inch screen with 20 MP + 12 MP dual cameras as well as an 8 MP front camera.

Previous leaks also show that Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro may come with a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, respectively.