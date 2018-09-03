Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 September, 2018 15:26 IST

Huawei to launch its Mate 20 series smartphones on 16 October in London

The smartphones that may be launched are expected to be Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 Lite.

At the recently concluded IFA 2018, Huawei announced on Twitter that it will launch a smartphone from the Mate 20 series bearing the latest Kirin 980 on 16 October in London.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Image credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Image credit: Huawei

Huawei’s latest flagship chipset, the Kirin 980— a 7 nm chipset which was launched at the IFA 2018—will power the Mate 20 series smartphone. The chipset is later expected to make its way to Huawei's sub-brand Honor as well. The Mate 20 will also be the first smartphone from Huawei’s house to support the Kirin 980.

Coming back to the smartphone, it will succeed the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. The smartphones that may be launched are expected to be Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. It may also launch a more affordable Mate 20 Lite.

Recently, a Spanish website named teknofilo spotted the Mate 20 at the IFA 2018. The device had a triple camera setup and a flash at the back of the phone. The setup looks like a square at the back of the phone. As per the images, the phone was also spotted with an elongated button on one side of the phone and a Type-C USB port at the bottom.

Other than that the Mate 20 Pro might come with a massive battery as per a Huawei flier which was spotted, recently. It is expected to come with a 6-inch screen with 20 MP + 12 MP dual cameras as well as an 8 MP front camera.

Previous leaks also show that Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro may come with a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, respectively.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 Lite pops up on Geekbench with 4 GB RAM, could have Kirin 710

Aug 20, 2018

Kirin 980

Huawei's latest Kirin 980 SoC could give the Snapdragon 845 a run for its money

Aug 31, 2018

IFA 2018

Huawei sells 10 million units of its P20 series smartphones worldwide

Sep 02, 2018

Honor Magic 2

Honor Magic 2 with pop-up camera teased amid Honor Play global launch at IFA 2018

Aug 31, 2018

IFA 2018

IFA 2018: What to expect from Sony, LG, Acer, Samsung, Huawei and more

Aug 28, 2018

IFA 2018

IFA 2018 updates LIVE: Microsoft will help make the PC great again

Aug 30, 2018

science

Pollution

In winters, almost two-thirds of Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution comes from outside city

Sep 03, 2018

Neolithic era

Archaeologists discover remains of Neolithic-era village in Egypt's Nile Delta

Sep 03, 2018

NASA

NASA throws open public challenge to help astronauts endure Martian climate

Sep 03, 2018

Plastic

Pope Francis urges clean up of oceans littered by 'fields of floating plastic'

Sep 03, 2018