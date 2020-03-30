tech2 News Staff

Recently, Huawei unveiled a handful of devices that includes Huawei P40 series and Huawei Watch GT 2E, along with Apple's HomePod lookalike wireless speaker called Sound X. The company has partnered with French audio company Devialet to launch Sound X.

Sound X has a frequency range of 40Hz to 40 kHz and a RAM of 512 MP and 8 GB ROM. It features a RGB tri-colour indicator on the top.

The cylindrical Bluetooth speaker comes with Push-Push acoustic design for its dual woofers and touch-sensitive buttons. The subwoofers deliver up to 93dB sound pressure level.

In terms of material, it is made of more impact-resistant, polycarbonate material. It offers 6 full range drivers that give 360-degree sound effects. You can also connect two Sound X speakers for a better audio experience.

As per Huawei, Sound X comes with Devialet's Speaker Active Matching (SAM ) technology which lets the speakers reproduce sound signals in real-time. Meaning, you will hear the music notes exactly at the time they are meant to be heard, without any delay.

Sound X is splash-proof as well as dust proof.

Sound X comes in just one black colour option. It weighs 3.5 kg and is 203 mm in height and 165 mm wide.

As of now, Huawei has not announced any pricing or availability of Sound X.

