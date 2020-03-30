Monday, March 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei launches Apple HomePod lookalike wireless smart speaker Sound X

Huawei's Sound X weighs 3.5 kg and is 203 mm in height and 165 mm wide.


tech2 News StaffMar 30, 2020 15:40:10 IST

Recently, Huawei unveiled a handful of devices that includes Huawei P40 series and Huawei Watch GT 2E, along with Apple's HomePod lookalike wireless speaker called Sound X. The company has partnered with French audio company Devialet to launch Sound X.

Sound X has a frequency range of 40Hz to 40 kHz and a RAM of 512 MP and 8 GB ROM. It features a RGB tri-colour indicator on the top.

The cylindrical Bluetooth speaker comes with Push-Push acoustic design for its dual woofers and touch-sensitive buttons. The subwoofers deliver up to 93dB sound pressure level.

Huawei launches Apple HomePod lookalike wireless smart speaker Sound X

Sound X

In terms of material, it is made of more impact-resistant, polycarbonate material. It offers 6 full range drivers that give 360-degree sound effects. You can also connect two Sound X speakers for a better audio experience.

As per Huawei, Sound X comes with Devialet's Speaker Active Matching (SAM ) technology which lets the speakers reproduce sound signals in real-time. Meaning, you will hear the music notes exactly at the time they are meant to be heard, without any delay.

Sound X is splash-proof as well as dust proof.

Sound X comes in just one black colour option. It weighs 3.5 kg and is 203 mm in height and 165 mm wide.

As of now, Huawei has not announced any pricing or availability of Sound X.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020