tech2 News Staff

Huawei has finally unveiled its much-awaited Huawei P40 series in Paris. The smartphone series comprises Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus. The three smartphones feature a dual punch hole camera on the front and triple, quad and penta rear camera setups respectively. One of the major highlights of the series is that all the three smartphones come with 5G connectivity.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro Plus pricing, availability

Huawei P40 is available in one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at €799.

The Huawei P40 Pro offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it will cost you €999.

Both the smartphones come in three glossy colour options – Black, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White and two matte options – Blush Gold and Silver Frost. Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will go on their first sale on 7 April.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus also comes in one storage variant of 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage and is priced at €1,399. It will be available in Black Ceramic and White Ceramic colour options. It will go on its first sale in June.

Huawei P40 specifications

Huawei P40 5G features a 6.1-inch OLED display that has a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 and is powered by Kirin 990 5G chipset. It offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

On the camera front, it houses a triple rear camera setup at the back that has 50 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8 MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, it sports a 32 MP primary sensor and an infrared sensor on the front.

Huawei P40 is equipped with a 3,800 mAh battery that supports 22.5 fast charging.

Huawei P40 Pro specifications

It sports a 6.58 inch OLED display that comes with a resolution of 1,200 x 2,640 pixels and 90 Hz refresh rate. Huawei P40 Pro also runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 and it is also powered by Kirin 990 5G processor. The smartphone offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, you will see a quad-camera setup sitting inside a rectangular camera module at the back. This camera setup includes a 50 MP primary sensor, a 40 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens and a 3D depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32 MP primary sensor accompanied by a depth sensor.

It houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging and Wireless SuperCharge 27W fast charging.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus

This smartphone features a 6.58-inch OLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 1200 x 2640 pixels resolution, same as Huawei P40 Pro. It is powered by Kirin 990 5G chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

As for the camera, you will get a penta rear camera setup that includes 50 MP primary sensor, a 40 MP ultra wide angle sensor, an 8 MP SuperZoom periscope lens that allows 10x zoom, an 8 MP telephoto lens that allows 3x optical zoom and a 3D depth sensor. On the front, you will get a 32 MP primary sensor along with a depth sensor.

It comes with a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging, Wireless SuperCharge 40W charging.

