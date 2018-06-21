Looks like a patent filed by Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has surfaced online, showing a smartphone design with very minute bezels surrounding it.

As per earlier reports, Huawei has joined in the race for making bezel-less smartphones just like its rivals Oppo and Vivo and it seems that this new product is in development.

As per the report, by LetsGoDigital, the patent has been titled, 'Mobile Communications Device' and it was filed by Huawei back in June 2017. In terms of design, it appears that the phone will have a rectangular frame, quite like the earlier Sony Xperia Z-series smartphones.

The phone will not have a regular frame and instead, the housing (the base for the device's motherboard) will have two metal strips glued using a double-sided adhesive tape. The patent did detail about an operation button, but the images do not reveal any kind of marking or cutout to place a button

The report states that the touchscreen is then recessed into the housing and clamped tightly allowing the device to be waterproof and dustproof as well. Also, a very narrow bezel remains on the top and bottom of the device for the display to be attached to the motherboard in the housing.

So what could be this mystery smartphone from Huawei? It could be the upcoming Mate smartphone and as per the report, it could most probably be the Mate Porsche series smartphone.

We shall have to wait and see what exactly Huawei has in store for us later this year.