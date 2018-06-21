Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 June, 2018 10:25 IST

Huawei filed a patent for a rectangular bezel-less smartphone last year

The phone from Huawei will have a rectangular frame, quite like the earlier Sony Xperia Z-series.

Looks like a patent filed by Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has surfaced online, showing a smartphone design with very minute bezels surrounding it.

As per earlier reports, Huawei has joined in the race for making bezel-less smartphones just like its rivals Oppo and Vivo and it seems that this new product is in development.

Huawei patent design, LetsgoDigital

Huawei patent design. Image: LetsgoDigital

As per the report, by LetsGoDigital, the patent has been titled, 'Mobile Communications Device' and it was filed by Huawei back in June 2017. In terms of design, it appears that the phone will have a rectangular frame, quite like the earlier Sony Xperia Z-series smartphones.

The phone will not have a regular frame and instead, the housing (the base for the device's motherboard) will have two metal strips glued using a double-sided adhesive tape. The patent did detail about an operation button, but the images do not reveal any kind of marking or cutout to place a button

The report states that the touchscreen is then recessed into the housing and clamped tightly allowing the device to be waterproof and dustproof as well. Also, a very narrow bezel remains on the top and bottom of the device for the display to be attached to the motherboard in the housing.

So what could be this mystery smartphone from Huawei? It could be the upcoming Mate smartphone and as per the report, it could most probably be the Mate Porsche series smartphone.

We shall have to wait and see what exactly Huawei has in store for us later this year.

tags


latest videos

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Vivo Nex S and Nex A launched in China with pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display and under display fingerprint reader

Jun 12, 2018

newstracker

Facebook's data-sharing misadventures have now drawn attention to Google's dealings with Huawei and Xiaomi

Jun 08, 2018

Find X

Oppo's flagship smartphone Find X could be coming to the Indian markets on 12 July

Jun 20, 2018

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX could be coming to India by next month with a price tag of Rs 40,000

Jun 19, 2018

newstracker

Vivo NEX and NEX S with near bezel-less displays leaked ahead of 12 June launch

Jun 06, 2018

Oppo

Oppo Find X revealed: Here is Android's iPhone X… done better

Jun 19, 2018

science

Space Force

Russia expresses alarm over Donald Trump's call for a US 'Space Force'

Jun 20, 2018

Climate Change

Allergies, polar bears and glaciers: 10 instances of climate change in action

Jun 20, 2018

Robotic Telescope

India’s first robotic telescope in Ladakh begins observing the deep skies

Jun 20, 2018

Wildlife

US considers dropping legal protections for gray wolves across 48 states

Jun 20, 2018