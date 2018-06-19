Vivo's nearly bezel-less smartphone, the Vivo NEX S was unveiled last week in China and it would seem that the smartphone could also be making its way over to India. As per a report, the NEX S and its smaller version, NEX A could be making its way to the country as soon as next month.

As per the report by 91mobiles, the phone could be coming to the Indian markets in the third week of July and will be priced at around Rs 40,000. However, seeing that the Vivo X21 UD is priced at Rs 32,000 in India, chances are that this Rs 40,000 price tag is for the NEX A. We are sure to know in the coming weeks.

The most impressive feature about the Vivo NEX is the massive 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is currently the highest in the smartphone world. The Vivo NEX comes with an 8 MP pop-up front-facing camera, which when started, will make a sound to notify the user. As a result, there is no notch on the device. However, there is a small chin.

Vivo NEX S is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 SoC along with Adreno 630 GPU, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal storage. The phone is priced at CNY 4,998, which is approximately Rs 52,700.

The Vivo NEX A is powered by Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 710 SoC, along with 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. NEX A is priced at CNY 3,898 which is about Rs 41,000.

Both devices come with the third-gen in-display fingerprint scanner technology and are powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.