FP Trending

The next smartphones to be launched by Huawei is expected to be Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus. Images and full specifications of both the devices have surfaced online.

According to a report by GSMArena, Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will have a 6.63-inch full HD+ notchless LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's MT6853 SoC and will run Android 10-based EMUI 10.1.

The Enjoy 20 Plus will come in two variants, one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, while the other one will have 8 GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone will have triple camera setup on the rear. It includes 48 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP lenses. As for selfie, it will come with a 16 MP snapper mounted on a pop-up mechanism.

The Enjoy 20 Plus will get power from a 4,200 mAh battery that will charge with the help of a USB-C port at 40W.

The smartphone will be available in four colour options and will be 8.95 mm thick, weigh 197 grams and support 5G.

As per a report by GizChina, the budget model Huawei Enjoy 20 will have a 6.6-inch HD+ resolution with 60 Hz refresh rate.

It will also be available in two variants 4 GB and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The rear camera setup will have 13 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP lenses. The front camera will be 8 MP.

The device will have a 5,000 mAh battery.

There is, however, no information about the price and date of launch of the Huawei smartphones.