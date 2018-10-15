Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 15 October, 2018 15:16 IST

HTC's blockchain-powered smartphone named Exodus set to debut on 22 October

HTC is also planning on creating its native blockchain network with all Exodus units acting as nodes.

It’s been a while since we heard about HTC working on a blockchain-powered smartphone called ‘Exodus’.  While we were hoping to see the phone launched by now, we might finally have a confirmed launch date, which is 22 October.

The team working on the Exodus, has created a dedicated Instagram account named “htc.exodus” and posted two teasers of the smartphone. The teasers don’t reveal any specifications of the phone yet but the latest post does give away the launch date and a glimpse of how the phone looks.

Image: HTC

Image: HTC

From what we know so far, the Taiwanese giant has roped back the instrumental figure behind its Vive VR headset, Phil Chen, to take charge of the company's blockchain and cryptocurrency related research. While the company has steered clear from revealing anything about Exodus, there’s also very little information around as to what to expect from a “blockchain smartphone”. That’s because this will be the first smartphone of its kind and the way we see it, it could be wrong to treat it like every other smartphone.


View this post on Instagram

10.22

A post shared by Official HTC EXODUS (@htc.exodus) on

From whatever speculative information we do have of the Exodus from an older report, the phone is expected to feature a universal wallet and a secure hardware enclave within the phone to support cryptocurrencies and decentralised applications. We’re not quite sure as to what the “secure hardware enclave” is expected to do, but we will find out soon enough.

HTC is also planning on creating its native blockchain network with all Exodus units acting as nodes to allow cryptocurrency trading among users of the phone.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

Instagram

Instagram servers back online after suffering massive global outage affecting its 1 bn users

Oct 03, 2018

Instagram Bullying

Instagram is using machine learning to detect bullying in photos and captions

Oct 10, 2018

Instagram

Instagram brings QR code-like Nametags for users to scan and search people

Oct 05, 2018

Instagram

Instagram testing a privacy feature that could share your location with Facebook

Oct 05, 2018

Instagram

Instagram co-founders appoint long-time Facebook executive Adam Mosseri as new boss

Oct 02, 2018

Instagram feature

Instagram to be testing a 'tapping' feature to replace scrolling through posts

Oct 12, 2018

science

Mars Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover stays silent as Mars approaches dust clearing season

Oct 15, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018