It’s been a while since we heard about HTC working on a blockchain-powered smartphone called ‘Exodus’. While we were hoping to see the phone launched by now, we might finally have a confirmed launch date, which is 22 October.

The team working on the Exodus, has created a dedicated Instagram account named “htc.exodus” and posted two teasers of the smartphone. The teasers don’t reveal any specifications of the phone yet but the latest post does give away the launch date and a glimpse of how the phone looks.

From what we know so far, the Taiwanese giant has roped back the instrumental figure behind its Vive VR headset, Phil Chen, to take charge of the company's blockchain and cryptocurrency related research. While the company has steered clear from revealing anything about Exodus, there’s also very little information around as to what to expect from a “blockchain smartphone”. That’s because this will be the first smartphone of its kind and the way we see it, it could be wrong to treat it like every other smartphone.



View this post on Instagram 10.22 A post shared by Official HTC EXODUS (@htc.exodus) on Oct 12, 2018 at 10:12am PDT

From whatever speculative information we do have of the Exodus from an older report, the phone is expected to feature a universal wallet and a secure hardware enclave within the phone to support cryptocurrencies and decentralised applications. We’re not quite sure as to what the “secure hardware enclave” is expected to do, but we will find out soon enough.

HTC is also planning on creating its native blockchain network with all Exodus units acting as nodes to allow cryptocurrency trading among users of the phone.