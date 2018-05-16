As the buzzword for most smartphone manufacturers in 2018 increasingly becomes AI, HTC seems to be headed the way less travelled. The Taiwanese phone maker seems to be on its way to make its first blockchain smartphone, making HTC the first major smartphone maker to do so.

According to a report by The Next Web, HTC is settling for the name Exodus for the phone and has roped back the instrumental figure behind its Vive VR headset, Phil Chen, to take charge of the company's blockchain and cryptocurrency related research.

The HTC Exodus is expected to feature a universal wallet and a secure hardware enclave within the phone to support cryptocurrencies and decentralised applications. HTC is also planning on creating its native blockchain network with all Exodus units acting as nodes to allow cryptocurrency trading among users of the phone.

Speaking to the publication, Chen stated that HTC is working on integrating blockchain applications with the phone's hardware in order to increase support for the entire blockchain ecosystem. “Through Exodus, we are excited to be supporting underlying protocols such as Bitcoin, Lightning Networks, Ethereum, Dfinity, and more,” said Chen.

However, HTC is not the first to conceptualise a smartphone that supports blockchain. Back in September 2017, we saw Sirin Labs announce the world first smartphone to run on blockchain technology, called FINNEY, named after Hal Finney, one of the first bitcoin users.