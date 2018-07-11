Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
HTC's Exodus blockchain smartphone might arrive within Q3 later this year

HTC is also partnering with the popular blockchain gaming title, CryptoKitties before the launch.

HTC may be running on heavy losses which has forced the company to shorten its staff, but its plan on making the "world’s first major blockchain phone” is certainly up and running and may even materialise later this year.

Image: HTC

Announced earlier this year and referred to as the Exodus, a report by TechCrunch reveals that not a lot is known yet about the smartphone when it comes to specifications. But, interestingly enough, HTC seems to be targetting a Q3 launch of the smartphone.

As per the report, HTC is also partnering with the popular blockchain gaming title, CryptoKitties ahead of the launch and will also make the game available to a small selection of its handsets starting with its current flagship, the U12+.

HTC in a release related to the partnership states, "Mobile is the most prevalent device in the history of humankind and for digital assets and apps to reach their potential, mobile will need to be the main point of distribution. The partnership with Cryptokitties is the beginning of a non-fungible, collectible marketplace and crypto gaming app store."

The company does mention that there will be more to the Exodus in the coming months. But the direction in which HTC is heading does suggest that the smartphone will be more of a trendsetter to create a mainstream trend for others to follow stead. It could be a gamble given HTC's financial condition, but HTC's never really shied away from trying new things, so this is not really a surprise.

