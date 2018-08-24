Friday, August 24, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 24 August, 2018 08:49 IST

HTC tweets out launch of a new device on 30 August, could be HTC U12 Life

The HTC U12 Life is expected to sport a 6-inch AMOLED screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Rumours are adrift that HTC may be closing its doors soon, and last month the Taiwanese smartphone maker announced that it will stop selling smartphones in India. However, that is not stopping the company from unveiling new smartphones for global audiences. HTC has just posted a tweet from its official account which has all but confirmed the launch of the HTC U12 Life.

HTC U12 Life teaser.

HTC U12 Life teaser.

The phone has been in the rumour mill for some time and there have been talks that HTC is close to launching the smartphone. The tweet says that "Beauty and power meet on 30 August, 2018." along with an image of a big U. Since the HTC U12 Plus launched a couple of months back, it is safe to assume that on 30 August we will see the HTC U12 Life.

However, as this is still a mid-range phone, don't expect a lot of hype around it. In any case, the HTC U12 Life or any other phone from HTC will not be making its way to India, as mentioned above.

As a report by GSMArena, the HTC H12 Life is expected to sport a  6-inch AMOLED screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2160 resolution. There still seems to be notch thankfully on HTC phones. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

On the back of the phone, there should be a 16MP + 5MP camera setup and on the front, a 13MP sensor coupled with a flash. The entire setup will be most likely be powered by a 3,600 mAh battery. No expected pricing has been revealed in the report, but looking at the specs we can expect the device to cost somewhere around $400-$500.

 

