Thursday, July 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 19 July, 2018 12:24 IST

HTC to quit Indian smartphone market but may return as online-only brand: Report

HTC will reportedly return to the Indian smartphone market as an online-only brand.

Taiwanese smartphone maker, HTC is quitting the Indian smartphone market, which has become more and more competitive over the years - all thanks to Chinese players such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, among other.

According to a report by the Economic Times, three executives namely HTC India head Faisal Siddiqui, sales head Vijay Balachandran, and the product head R Nayyar have put down their papers. However, its chief financial officer Rajeev Tayal has been asked to stay put. Nearly 70 to 80 employees of HTC India were asked to leave the company.

A HTC

HTC "U11" smartphone is displayed in this illustration. Reuters.

Earlier in July, HTC announced that it would be laying off 1,500 employees, as it was struggling in the smartphone market globally as well.

What happens now?

The Taiwanese firm will not shut down the company, abruptly. HTC Taiwan will reportedly control the India operations as of now. It will sell its virtual reality devices online. According to Economic Times, HTC will re-enter the Indian smartphone market by being an online-only brand. However, this depends on its overall turnaround in sales.

Sales have been one of the biggest problems for HTC. An executive from a distributing company, who spoke with Economic Times said that despite the launch of two smartphones last month, sales have been negligible. A distributor further added that the Taiwanese firm owes 'several crores' to distributors.

tags


latest videos

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

also see

blockchain smartphone

HTC's Exodus blockchain smartphone might arrive within Q3 later this year

Jul 11, 2018

Blockchain phone

Sirin Lab's Finney could be the world's first blockchain-based smartphone

Jul 13, 2018

Sponsored Post

Our BIG entertainment needs require BIG features and this smartphone has it all!

Jul 11, 2018

Smartphone

Local phone maker Tambo Mobile launches TA-4 at Rs 6,999 with a full view display

Jul 11, 2018

Smartphone

Itel mobile to launch a dual camera smartphone for a pricetag of Rs 7,500

Jul 11, 2018

Smartphone

Intex launches 'Indie 5' at Rs 4,999 with 2 GB RAM, 4000 mAh and 8 MP camera

Jul 17, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018