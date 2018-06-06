Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC on Wednesday launched HTC Desire 12 and HTC Desire 12 Plus smartphones in India for Rs 15,800 and Rs 19,790, respectively.

Available in "cool black" and "warm silver" colour variants, the 5.5-inch HTC Desire 12 and the 6-inch HTC Desire 12 Plus comes with 18:9 edge-to-edge screens. "Both the smartphones come with durable acrylic glass back surface with a new and streamlined look," the company said in a statement.

HTC Desire 12 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system (OS) with the company's own "HTC Sense" on top. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3 GB RAM and 3 2GB onboard storage.

The rear camera set-up includes 13 MP+2 MP dual sensors with PDAF and "Bokeh" mode, and an 8 MP front camera. Meanwhile, HTC Desire 12 runs Android-based HTC Sense and is powered by MediaTek MT6739 chipset coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

The device sports a single 13MP camera sensor on the rear with PDAF and LED flash, and a 5MP camera on the front.