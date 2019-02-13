tech2 News Staff

HP is expanding its premium laptop portfolio has launched the Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 in India. The premium Spectre series has been priced starting at Rs 1,29,990. The Spectre Folio touted to be the “world’s first” leather convertible PC is available in single colour option — Cognac Brown. While the HP Spectre x360 comes in two colour options — Dark Ash Grey and Poseidon Blue.

Both the laptops are powered by the latest Intel 8th gen quad-core processor. The new HP Spectre range will be available for purchase from authorised HP stores across the country. Speaking of the design cue and standard aspects here are all the details about HP Spectre Folio and Spectre x360.

HP Spectre Folio features and specifications

The new Spectre Folio is wrapped in genuine leather and the inclusion of a hinge allows the laptop to transform from standard laptop mode to tablet mode. The leather finish wraps around the top deck as well. The Spectre Folio is powered by an 8th gen Intel Core i7 8500Y processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz. The premium HP laptop features a 13.3-inch full HD IPS touch-sensitive display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 4 coating on top for added protection against scratch and smudges. HP claims that the new Spectre Folio has the smallest motherboard in the industry and a fanless thermal design.

The laptop includes up to 16 GB of memory and up to 512 GB of SSD storage. HP Spectre Folio has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB-C 3.1 port, a 3.5 mm audio jack and an SD card reader. The laptop runs Windows 10 and features a hybrid front camera with IR hardware. HP has collaborated with audio brand Bang & Olufsen to tune the Spectre Folio’s front-facing speakers. The HP Spectre Folio is available in India for a price of Rs 1,29,990.

HP Spectre x360 features and specifications

HP Spectre x360 flaunts a silver aluminium chassis with shiny buttons and speaker grills. Similar to the Spectre Folio you can bend this laptop and use in 'tent' or tablet mode. HP has brought two variants of Spectre x360 laptop. The high-end version is powered by an Intel 8th gen Core i7-8565U processor which is paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. The low-end model comes with 8th gen Intel Core i7-8265U processor paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. Notably, the device comes with a privacy camera kill switch that allows user to electrically turn off the camera when not in use.

The HP Spectre x360 comes in FHD 4K (UHD) display options. It features a touch-sensitive WLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The laptop includes one USB 3.1 gen 2 port, two USB-C 3.1 gen 2 ports, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Connectivity options onboard include Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac. The Spectre x360 runs Windows 10 and features a 4-cell, 61Wh Li-ion battery. The laptop is priced at Rs 1,29,990 for the Dark Ash Grey version and Rs 1,39,990 for the Poseidon Blue variant.

