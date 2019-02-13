Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 with 8th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 laptop launched in India, prices start at Rs 1,29,990

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 18:18:41 IST

HP is expanding its premium laptop portfolio has launched the Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 in India. The premium Spectre series has been priced starting at Rs 1,29,990. The Spectre Folio touted to be the “world’s first” leather convertible PC is available in single colour option — Cognac Brown. While the HP Spectre x360 comes in two colour options — Dark Ash Grey and Poseidon Blue.

HP Spectre Folio launched at Rs 1,29,990. Image: HP

HP Spectre Folio launched at Rs 1,29,990. Image: HP

Both the laptops are powered by the latest Intel 8th gen quad-core processor. The new HP Spectre range will be available for purchase from authorised HP stores across the country. Speaking of the design cue and standard aspects here are all the details about HP Spectre Folio and Spectre x360.

HP Spectre Folio features and specifications

The new Spectre Folio is wrapped in genuine leather and the inclusion of a hinge allows the laptop to transform from standard laptop mode to tablet mode. The leather finish wraps around the top deck as well. The Spectre Folio is powered by an 8th gen Intel Core i7 8500Y processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz. The premium HP laptop features a 13.3-inch full HD IPS touch-sensitive display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 4 coating on top for added protection against scratch and smudges. HP claims that the new Spectre Folio has the smallest motherboard in the industry and a fanless thermal design.

HP worked closely with audio brand to fine tune Spectre Folio speakers

HP worked closely with audio brand Bang & Olusen to fine-tune Spectre Folio speakers

The laptop includes up to 16 GB of memory and up to 512 GB of SSD storage. HP Spectre Folio has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB-C 3.1 port, a 3.5 mm audio jack and an SD card reader. The laptop runs Windows 10 and features a hybrid front camera with IR hardware. HP has collaborated with audio brand Bang & Olufsen to tune the Spectre Folio’s front-facing speakers. The HP Spectre Folio is available in India for a price of Rs 1,29,990.

HP Spectre x360 features and specifications

HP Spectre x360 flaunts a silver aluminium chassis with shiny buttons and speaker grills. Similar to the Spectre Folio you can bend this laptop and use in 'tent' or tablet mode. HP has brought two variants of Spectre x360 laptop. The high-end version is powered by an Intel 8th gen Core i7-8565U processor which is paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. The low-end model comes with 8th gen Intel Core i7-8265U processor paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. Notably, the device comes with a privacy camera kill switch that allows user to electrically turn off the camera when not in use.

HP Spectre x360

HP Spectre x360 comes with a privacy camera kill switch

The HP Spectre x360 comes in FHD 4K (UHD) display options. It features a touch-sensitive WLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The laptop includes one USB 3.1 gen 2 port, two USB-C 3.1 gen 2 ports, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Connectivity options onboard include Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac. The Spectre x360 runs Windows 10 and features a 4-cell, 61Wh Li-ion battery. The laptop is priced at Rs 1,29,990 for the Dark Ash Grey version and Rs 1,39,990 for the Poseidon Blue variant.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

V-Day gifting ideas

This Valentine’s Day, surprise your boo with these thoughtful, DIY gifts

Feb 13, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019