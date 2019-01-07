tech2 News Staff

It's been raining gaming laptops at CES this year and HP is certainly one of the stars at the show. The company has just announced the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX graphics, but that certainly isn't the highlight here.

The company says that the new Omen 15 is the world's first gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p 240 Hz IPS display. As per a report by Engadget, this version of the laptop won't be available until July. Most laptops only manage 60 Hz and even good gaming laptops top out at 144 Hz. The usefulness of 240 Hz is debatable, but hey, a first is a first.

The new device comes with Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs and an optional 802.11ax Wi-Fi adapter. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display and also offers 144hz 1080p, 60Hz 4k, or 60Hz 1080p display options. Certain configurations here also come with support for Nvidia G-Sync, a proprietary technology for reducing visual tearing in games.

It still includes the same Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, 128 GB SSD and 1 TB hard drive as last year's model, but that still makes this a beast of a machine.

The refreshed versions of the laptop are expected to be available in the US from February at a starting price of $1,369.99.

HP Omen Obelisk desktop

HP has also gone ahead and refreshed the Omen Obelisk desktops with 9th-generation Intel Coffee Lake-R processors and Nvidia Turing graphics.

Users will be able to opt for either the HP Omen Obelisk 875 1010 or 1020 desktop. The 1010 variant features an Intel Core i7-9700K and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, while for the 1020, the options get upped to an Intel Core i9-9900K and an RTX 2080 Ti. Both models feature the same 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, along with a 1 TB HDD.

They'll also have a tool-less chassis, making it a breeze to open up and upgrade, and are also compatible with any PC components that will work with a micro-ATX motherboard.

The HP Omen Obelisk will be available in March starting at $2,249.

CES 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here.

