Friday, June 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to download OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Android Q Developer Preview 2

Being a developer preview, the build isn’t really stable and there are a few known issues.

tech2 News StaffJun 21, 2019 17:16:37 IST

After releasing the first developer preview last month, OnePlus has started rolling out the second developer preview of Android Q. The preview is for the OnePlus 7 series smartphones and it can be directly downloaded from OnePlus’ forums.

How to download OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Android Q Developer Preview 2

OnePlus' OxygenOS is good, great even but it's still not as fluid as iOS. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Developer previews are obviously directed towards developers. The company advised against people with less experience from installing the preview since they could potentially brick their devices. If you’re confident enough, only then proceed with flashing the preview build on your OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7 smartphone.

Before you do so, you should know that there are a few known issues with the build. Reading Mode and Display Mode don’t work. In anonymous Wi-Fi connection, the verification window can’t pop up. There’s low probability of users facing any stability issues but they could come across new problems as they spend more time with the preview build.

To start, you have to download the Android Q Beta builds from the following links: OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. Once downloaded, you can move to installing the preview build. OnePlus recommends the device to have a battery level above 30 percent and a minimum available internal storage of 3 GB. There are two builds that will be referenced here including the MP and DP versions.  The MP version is the stable version whereas the DP version is the Developer Preview version. Also, upgrading will erase all content from the device, so make sure that you take a backup.

To upgrade from the stock version to the developer build through a local OTA update, do the following:

  1. Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server.
  2. Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.
  3. Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent.
  4. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart.
  5. The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting.
  6. Update successful.

If you wish to go back to the stock version from the developer preview, download the Rollback package from the following links: OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. Then, you can follow these steps:

  1. Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server.
  2. Copy the Rollback package to the phone storage.
  3. Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent.
  4. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart.
  5. The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting.
  6. Update successful.

If you're coming from the Developer Preview 1, you can directly upgrade to Developer Preview 2 using local update builds from the following: OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. Follow the same steps as mentioned in the first method. You won't lose any data in this method.

tags
Loading...



Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant will be available on open sale today at 12 pm

Jun 14, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant will be available on open sale today at 12 pm
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant to be available on open sale starting 14 June

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant to be available on open sale starting 14 June

Jun 08, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro gets updated to OxygenOS 9.5.7 bringing camera and display improvements

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro gets updated to OxygenOS 9.5.7 bringing camera and display improvements

Jun 07, 2019
OnePlus reveals list of features it’s considering for future OxygenOS releases

OnePlus

OnePlus reveals list of features it’s considering for future OxygenOS releases

Jun 19, 2019
OnePlus working to fix ‘Shot on OnePlus’ wallpaper app that leaked user data

OnePlus

OnePlus working to fix ‘Shot on OnePlus’ wallpaper app that leaked user data

Jun 17, 2019
Xiaomi India teases the Redmi K20 Pro as the 'fastest phone in the world'

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi India teases the Redmi K20 Pro as the 'fastest phone in the world'

Jun 17, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019