After releasing the first developer preview last month, OnePlus has started rolling out the second developer preview of Android Q. The preview is for the OnePlus 7 series smartphones and it can be directly downloaded from OnePlus’ forums.

Developer previews are obviously directed towards developers. The company advised against people with less experience from installing the preview since they could potentially brick their devices. If you’re confident enough, only then proceed with flashing the preview build on your OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7 smartphone.

Before you do so, you should know that there are a few known issues with the build. Reading Mode and Display Mode don’t work. In anonymous Wi-Fi connection, the verification window can’t pop up. There’s low probability of users facing any stability issues but they could come across new problems as they spend more time with the preview build.

To start, you have to download the Android Q Beta builds from the following links: OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. Once downloaded, you can move to installing the preview build. OnePlus recommends the device to have a battery level above 30 percent and a minimum available internal storage of 3 GB. There are two builds that will be referenced here including the MP and DP versions. The MP version is the stable version whereas the DP version is the Developer Preview version. Also, upgrading will erase all content from the device, so make sure that you take a backup.

To upgrade from the stock version to the developer build through a local OTA update, do the following:

Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server. Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage. Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting. Update successful.

If you wish to go back to the stock version from the developer preview, download the Rollback package from the following links: OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. Then, you can follow these steps:

Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server. Copy the Rollback package to the phone storage. Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. The phone will boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will reboot again after formatting. Update successful.

If you're coming from the Developer Preview 1, you can directly upgrade to Developer Preview 2 using local update builds from the following: OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7. Follow the same steps as mentioned in the first method. You won't lose any data in this method.