Heavy rains and floods have created havoc in Kerala. Houses of lakhs of people have been waterlogged and destroyed, leaving them displaced and forced to take refuge in relief camps. Unfortunately, hundreds have been marooned in their own houses, without food, water, electricity and other basic supplies. And to do your bit, during the worst times the state is battling with, here are a bunch of ways you can contribute to CM Relief Fund for Kerala Flood Relief and rehabilitation.
I think the number one reason of people not donating to causes (even causes that they feel strongly about) is that they feel ki humari chhoti si donation se kya farak padega or we are hardly surviving ourselves hum doosro ki kya help kare. But to be honest most of us can easily spare anywhere between Rs. 100-Rs. 1000 without even thinking twice when it comes to food or shopping. So why not save from a few of our expenses in the coming days and help someone in need. Logo ki help bhi ho gyi aur pocket se extra paise bhi nhi gaye (in case you are worried about that) Also if you dont know, PAYTM has an option on it’s main screen where you can directly donate to the CM fund. In case you want to donate in kind Amazon is doing a drive for the same. Let’s help our fellow countrymen. They need us. #KeralaFloods #PrayForKerala A post shared by N E H 💩 D O 😳 D L E S (@neha.doodles) on
Donate with PayTm Launch your PayTm app, below with mobile, Electricity and Fees payment shortcuts, you will now see the first one as Kerala Floods.
Tap on that, and the recipient would automatically show as 'Kerala CM's Distress Relief Fund', you can add your name to this or let it go anonymous (up to you) and choose the amount of money that you want to donate. It barely takes two minutes in the whole process.
We collected ₹3crore already today. Go ahead and make your contribution for #KeralaFloodRelief https://t.co/L2oNSA8b8j — Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) August 17, 2018
They need sanitary napkins desperately at relief camps according to messages emerging from there https://t.co/aRewRx9G6w — sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) August 18, 2018
Donate with Amazon India
Amazon India is asking consumers to donate products to NGOs that will be sent to the affected in Kerala. The donation page on the website lists three NGOs, each of which have shared has a wishlist of products that are ranked in order of highest priority. Products range from toothpastes to towels to utensils, sanitary napkins and food products, among others.
To send your donation, choose the NGO you want, select products from the list and add to cart. Head to checkout and select a gift registry address, choose method of payment, and you are done.
Donate with NGOs
Easy to Amazon/ Big Basket packets to @udayfoundation Uday Foundation, 113A/1, Adchini, New Delhi 110017. (Reena Sen 9599635450) List of urgent material Rice,pulses,vegetable oil,iodized salt,sugar,dry milk,babyfood,Feeding bottles,buckets, sanitary pads. torch,candles,blankets — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) August 18, 2018
Floods have affected thousands of families in the country. Goonj under its RAHAT initiative is providing immediate dignified relief with essentials to the affected families. It's time to act! Do your bit! money: https://t.co/VX1Z8wwtKD material: https://t.co/pY1Q8oqpOP pic.twitter.com/id5YMfSEkH — GOONJ.. (@goonj) August 18, 2018
Donate with Milaap
You can also donate using Indian crowdfunding app, Milaap here.
Donate with Ketto
Ketto also has a page dedicated to donations for Kerala Floods. All you need for payment is your personal details like name, phone number and address, and account details.
Donation collections centres Delhi: Many collections centres have been established in different cities. Below are details of various such centres across the country.
For peeps in New Delhi, collection centers for #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/TPgIY18w4w — Shyama Kuriakose (@shyamakuriakose) August 18, 2018
Cochin: Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra (9809700000, 9895320567, 9544811555)
Trivandrum: Weavers Village in Rosscote Lane, opposite Trivandrum Club; Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud; and B-hub, Mar Iavnios Vidyanagar, Nalanchira
Hyderabad: SMR Vinay City, Bolarum Road, Miyapur (900035188, 9703503573, 8886555226, 9840921173), The English and Foreign Languages University, near Sitaphalmandi Overbridge (8086869573, 9746286425, 91775096030), Banjara Hilla, Flat No 6-3-594/10A, Anand Nagar (7842216157, 8790408101, 8606821009), Tata Institute of Social Sciences, NIRD Road, Rajendranagar (73820922647, 7995926635, 9633134831, 8547930466)
Bengaluru: Sankara Eye Hospital Kundalahali Gate, Varthur Main Road (9739011685); Avohi, Venus Building, Kalyana Mandapa Road, Jakkasandra Ext, Koramangala (9731980066); Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, 12 Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar (7001663618, 9740233244); Tanzeb, 4017, First Cross Road, Stage 2, Domlur (9916900719); Keli Cultural Association, Pruksa Silvana, Nimbekaipura Road, Budigere Cross, Old Madras Road (9945481192); Midway City Owners Association, Concorde Midway City, Basapura Road, Hosa Road Junction (9964741820, 8041234875); Ganga Vertica, Neeladri main Road, Electronic City (8867846625)
Chennai: Lotus Exotic Journeys, 33/17, Thomas Nagar, Little Mount, Saidapet, Chennai - 15. (9789053919)
CMDRF website and account transfer
You can also head to CM's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) website to place your donation. There is also an option for direct funds transfer via netbanking. Below are all the account details.
CMDRF Account details:
Name of the donee: Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Funds
Account Number: 67319948232
Bank: State Bank of India
Branch: City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram
IFSC: SBIN0070028
PAN: AAAGD0584M
Account type: Savings
SWIFT Code: SBININBBT08
All contributions to the fund are 100% tax exempt.