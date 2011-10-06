FP Staff

Steve Jobs' death on Wednesday at the age of 56 has inspired a series of tributes, elegies and memories of Apple's iconic CEO and co-founder. This is a real time record of how the world woke up to and reacted to his death.

10.10am Hollywood celebs react on Twitter

Neil Patrick Harris: "Rest in peace, Steve Jobs. Your genius will live on for generations to come..."

Ashton Kutcher: "I never thought I could be so busted up about the loss of someone I never met. #stevejobs"

Alec Baldwin: "Sad about Steve Jobs. On par with Henry Ford, Carnegie and Edison."

Danny DeVito: "Steve Jobs miss you from the planet have you with me every day on earth"

Arnold Schwarzenegger: "Steve Jobs is one of California's greatest innovators. Very few achieved his impact over the last 50 years and probably the next 100 years."

Tyra Banks: "As I type on my iPhone, tears spring2 my eyes4an amazingMan I never met. His genius has touched us all. Steve Jobs, you will b/with us 4ever"

Ellen Degeneres: "I just finished my show and I heard the news about Steve Jobs. He was an amazing man with an incredible vision. He changed the world."

9.30am: Industry leaders react to the news:

Bob Iger, Chief Executive of the Walk Disney Company:

"Steve Jobs was a great friend as well as a trusted advisor. His legacy will extend far beyond the products he created or the businesses he built. It will be the millions of people he inspired, the lives he changed, and the culture he defined.

Steve was such an 'original,' with a thoroughly creative, imaginative mind that defined an era. Despite all he accomplished, it feels like he was just getting started.

With his passing the world has lost a rare original, Disney has lost a member of our family, and I have lost a great friend.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Laurene and his children during this difficult time."

News Corp Chairman & CEO Rupert Murdoch: "We lost one of the most influential thinkers, creators and entrepreneurs of all time."

Meg whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard:

"Steve Jobs was an iconic entrepreneur and businessman whose impact on technology was felt beyond Silicon Valley. He will be remembered for the innovation he brought to market and the inspiration he brought to the world."

9.11am: Global media on Steve Jobs

The Washington Post says, "Mr. Jobs was the first crossover technology star, turning Silicon Valley renown into Main Street recognition and paving the way for the rise of the nerds". Meanwhile the BBC described him as "a forthright and demanding leader who could take niche technologies - such as the mouse and the graphical window-based interface - and make them popular with the general public." The New York Times has run an interactive feature on Jobs' life and achievements.

8.20am: The Wall Street Journal's Walt Mossberg writes, "Steve Jobs was a genius, a giant influence on multiple industries and billions of lives, has been written many times since he retired as Apple's CEO in August. He was a historical figure on the scale of a Thomas Edison or Henry Ford and set the mold for many other corporate leaders in many other industries." Read the whole column here

8.00am: High profile tributes

Microsoft founder Bill Gates: I'm truly saddened to learn of Steve Jobs' death. Melinda and I extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and to everyone Steve has touched through his work.

Steve and I first met nearly 30 years ago, and have been colleagues, competitors and friends over the course of more than half our lives.

The world rarely sees someone who has had the profound impact Steve has had, the effects of which will be felt for many generations to come.

For those of us lucky enough to get to work with him, it's been an insanely great honor. I will miss Steve immensely.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg: "Steve, thank you for being a mentor and a friend. Thanks for showing that what you build can change the world. I will miss you."

Google co-founder Larry Page: I am very, very sad to hear the news about Steve. He was a great man with incredible achievements and amazing brilliance. He always seemed to be able to say in very few words what you actually should have been thinking before you thought it. His focus on the user experience above all else has always been an inspiration to me. He was very kind to reach out to me as I became CEO of Google and spend time offering his advice and knowledge even though he was not at all well. My thoughts and Google's are with his family and the whole Apple family.

Google's Sergey Brin: Steve, your passion for excellence is felt by anyone who has ever touched an Apple product. On behalf of all of us at Google and more broadly in technology, you will be missed very much.

US President Barack Obama: Michelle and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Steve Jobs. Steve was among the greatest of American innovators - brave enough to think differently, bold enough to believe he could change the world, and talented enough to do it.

By building one of the planet's most successful companies from his garage, he exemplified the spirit of American ingenuity. By making computers personal and putting the internet in our pockets, he made the information revolution not only accessible, but intuitive and fun. And by turning his talents to storytelling, he has brought joy to millions of children and grownups alike. Steve was fond of saying that he lived every day like it was his last. Because he did, he transformed our lives, redefined entire industries, and achieved one of the rarest feats in human history: he changed the way each of us sees the world.

The world has lost a visionary. And there may be no greater tribute to Steve's success than the fact that much of the world learned of his passing on a device he invented. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to Steve's wife Laurene, his family, and all those who loved him.

