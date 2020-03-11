Wednesday, March 11, 2020Back to
Hotstar has been rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar ahead of launch on 29 March

The new branding is now available on both Android and iOS, and it was first launched on Android on 9 March.


tech2 News StaffMar 11, 2020 14:52:27 IST

In November 2018, Disney announced its plans to launch a new OTT service platform called Disney+. In April 2019, Disney revealed that the service will launch on 12 November 2019 for users globally, and in India, Disney+ content will be available on HotstarThen, on 6 February 2020, the company also confirmed that the Disney+ streaming service will make its debut in India on 29 March. Now, ahead of the launch, Hotstar has been rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar.

The new branding is now available on both Android and iOS. It was first launched on Android on 9 March, followed by a rollout on iOS. Hotstar's green theme has now been replaced by Disney+'s blue one. The Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP icons have also been re-modelled. Instead of the crown and star that signified the two categories earlier, the titles now just the letters “P” and “V” written on them.

Disney+ logo

Along with the new branding, Disney+ Hotstar has also received movies such as Captain America: Civil War, Atlantis: The Lost EmpireDoctor Strange, Cars 3, and A Bug's Life, and TV shows including Gravity Falls, Timon & Pumbaa, Disney The Lion Guard, Mickey Mouse (Shorts), Doc McStuffins, Tangled: The Series, Aaron Stone, Jungle Junction, and Sofia The First.

The new Disney+ Hotstar logo

The new Disney+ Hotstar logo

Most of the movies and shows are available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. VIP users will also get access to everything, however, they will need a Premium account to access the content in English.

With the launch of Disney+ content on Hotstar, the platform will also get the follows shows and movies:

Star Wars

  • A new season of animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • A live-action “Star Wars” series called “The Mandalorian,” developed by Jon Favreau.
  • A TV series starring Diego Luna that is a prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Marvel

  • A series focused on the villain Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston
  • A series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch

Animation

  • Monsters at Work,” a series inspired by Pixar hit “Monsters Inc.” Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as the voices of Mike and Sulley.

Movies

  • Remakes of Disney classics such as “Lady and the Tramp” and “Sword in the Stone
  • Noelle,” a Christmas fantasy adventure starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader
  • Togo,” starring Willem Dafoe in the story of a famous sled-dog relay

Television

  • A new “High School Musical” series
  • Diary of a Female President,” a comedy series about a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl on a journey to become president of the United States

Non-Fiction

  • Marvel’s 616,” a documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel stories and characters and the real world
  • Be Our Chef,” a food competition show in which families compete and the winner’s dish will be served at Walt Disney World
  • Rogue Trip,” a travel guide to places an average tourist is least likely to visit

