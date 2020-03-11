tech2 News Staff

In November 2018, Disney announced its plans to launch a new OTT service platform called Disney+. In April 2019, Disney revealed that the service will launch on 12 November 2019 for users globally, and in India, Disney+ content will be available on Hotstar. Then, on 6 February 2020, the company also confirmed that the Disney+ streaming service will make its debut in India on 29 March. Now, ahead of the launch, Hotstar has been rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar.

The new branding is now available on both Android and iOS. It was first launched on Android on 9 March, followed by a rollout on iOS. Hotstar's green theme has now been replaced by Disney+'s blue one. The Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP icons have also been re-modelled. Instead of the crown and star that signified the two categories earlier, the titles now just the letters “P” and “V” written on them.

Along with the new branding, Disney+ Hotstar has also received movies such as Captain America: Civil War, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Doctor Strange, Cars 3, and A Bug's Life, and TV shows including Gravity Falls, Timon & Pumbaa, Disney The Lion Guard, Mickey Mouse (Shorts), Doc McStuffins, Tangled: The Series, Aaron Stone, Jungle Junction, and Sofia The First.

Most of the movies and shows are available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. VIP users will also get access to everything, however, they will need a Premium account to access the content in English.

With the launch of Disney+ content on Hotstar, the platform will also get the follows shows and movies:

Star Wars

A new season of animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

A live-action “Star Wars” series called “The Mandalorian,” developed by Jon Favreau.

A TV series starring Diego Luna that is a prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Marvel

A series focused on the villain Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston

A series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch

Animation

“Monsters at Work,” a series inspired by Pixar hit “Monsters Inc.” Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as the voices of Mike and Sulley.

Movies

Remakes of Disney classics such as “Lady and the Tramp” and “Sword in the Stone”

“Noelle,” a Christmas fantasy adventure starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

“Togo,” starring Willem Dafoe in the story of a famous sled-dog relay

Television

A new “High School Musical” series

“Diary of a Female President,” a comedy series about a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl on a journey to become president of the United States

Non-Fiction

“Marvel’s 616,” a documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel stories and characters and the real world

“Be Our Chef,” a food competition show in which families compete and the winner’s dish will be served at Walt Disney World

“Rogue Trip,” a travel guide to places an average tourist is least likely to visit

