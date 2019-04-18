Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
Disney+ content including Star Wars and Marvel TV series are coming to Hotstar

Hotstar already offers HBO's original programming as well as Showtime, Star World in India.

tech2 News StaffApr 18, 2019 15:46:03 IST

After announcing its plans for Disney+ in November last year, Disney confirmed this month that the service will launch on 12 November and will be available at a subscription fee of $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year. Convert that to Indian currency per today's rate and it turns out to be about Rs 500 for a month and Rs 5,000 for a year.

Too much, you say? Sure, but get this, a week after Disney's announcement, the India head of the company, Uday Shankar, has confirmed that Hotstar subscribers in India will be able to stream Disney+ content directly via Hotstar, according to a report by Live Mint. And to top that, there will be no extra cost added to the Hotstar subscription for this.

This means, after Disney+ content comes to Hotstar, you will still be paying Rs 999 annually or Rs 299 for a month. (Did you just say, shut up and take my money?)

Disney+ content including Star Wars and Marvel TV series are coming to Hotstar

Hotstar logo.

Hotstar will also add subtitles and provide dubbed versions of Disney's movies and TV shows in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In case you didn't already know, this golden offer is not a result of some great deal or partnership, but it's because Hotstar is a subsidiary of Star India, which is owned by Disney. And so, instead of launching a separate Disney+ streaming platform in the country, it wants to leverage the 300 million monthly active user base Hotstar has in India.

As of now, Hotstar already offers HBO's original programming — including Game of Thrones — as well as Showtime and Star World in India. The platform also offers exclusive content for some major sports league events.

The Disney shows and movies you could expect on Hotstar are:

Star Wars

  • A new season of animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • A live-action “Star Wars” series called “The Mandalorian,” developed by Jon Favreau.
  • A TV series starring Diego Luna that is a prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Marvel

  • A series focused on the villain Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston
  • A series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch

Animation

  • Monsters at Work,” a series inspired by Pixar hit “Monsters Inc.” Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as the voices of Mike and Sulley.

Movies

  • Remakes of Disney classics such as “Lady and the Tramp” and “Sword in the Stone
  • Noelle,” a Christmas fantasy adventure starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader
  • Togo,” starring Willem Dafoe in the story of a famous sled-dog relay

Television

  • A new “High School Musical” series
  • Diary of a Female President,” a comedy series about a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl on a journey to become president of the United States

Non-Fiction

  • Marvel’s 616,” a documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel stories and characters and the real world
  • Be Our Chef,” a food competition show in which families compete and the winner’s dish will be served at Walt Disney World
  • Rogue Trip,” a travel guide to places an average tourist is least likely to visit

