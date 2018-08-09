Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 21:21 IST

Honor View10 variant with 8 GB RAM to go on sale on 14 August in China

This Honor View10 variant will have an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage.

The Honor View10 which was launched in December last year, will come with an 8 GB RAM variant. It will be up for sale on 14 August in China. It is not known if it will come to India.

A tech website called the Playfuldroid has reportedly confirmed with Honor that it will come up with a variant which has an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. It is not surprising that Honor should release an 8 GB RAM variant of the View 10 considering that Huawei has rolled out GPU Turbo update for various Huawei and Honor phones. And among those phones Honor View 10 is one of them. Moreover, a phone with 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage along with GPU Turbo capabilities would not hurt much.

Honor View10. tech2/Rehan Hooda

Honor View10. tech2/Rehan Hooda

For those who are not aware, the GPU Turbo technology was introduced by Huawei in Honor Play which was launched, recently. This capability charges the smartphone’s GPU with turbo power which is supposed to make it ideal for gaming. This technology makes sure that for graphics-intensive purposes such as gaming, the device's battery life is not affected.

The Honor V10 was launched in China and later it was called as Honor View 10 for the global market which includes India. The Honor View 10 sports a 5.99-inch display. It runs on Kirin 970 SoC octa-core chipset. It is powered by EMUI 8.0 and is based on Android Oreo (8.0).

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

also see

Honor View 10

Honor View 10 variant with 8 GB RAM will be sold on 14 August in China: Report

Aug 09, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10 to be unveiled in China today: When and where to watch

Jul 31, 2018

Honor Play

Honor Play review: Only meant for mobile gamers, if you aren't one look elsewhere

Aug 07, 2018

VLC Media Player

VLC media player blacklists Huawei phones, prevents download of app on P8, P10, P20

Jul 27, 2018

Honor Play

Honor Play first impressions: A metallic Honor 10 with a focus on gaming

Aug 06, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10's new poster released, phone might come with stereo speaker

Jul 29, 2018

science

Partial Eclipse

The third and final solar eclipse of 2018 is coming up — with strings attached

Aug 09, 2018

GMRT

Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observed

Aug 09, 2018

Infertility

Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study finds

Aug 09, 2018

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018