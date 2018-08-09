The Honor View10 which was launched in December last year, will come with an 8 GB RAM variant. It will be up for sale on 14 August in China. It is not known if it will come to India.

A tech website called the Playfuldroid has reportedly confirmed with Honor that it will come up with a variant which has an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. It is not surprising that Honor should release an 8 GB RAM variant of the View 10 considering that Huawei has rolled out GPU Turbo update for various Huawei and Honor phones. And among those phones Honor View 10 is one of them. Moreover, a phone with 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage along with GPU Turbo capabilities would not hurt much.

For those who are not aware, the GPU Turbo technology was introduced by Huawei in Honor Play which was launched, recently. This capability charges the smartphone’s GPU with turbo power which is supposed to make it ideal for gaming. This technology makes sure that for graphics-intensive purposes such as gaming, the device's battery life is not affected.

The Honor V10 was launched in China and later it was called as Honor View 10 for the global market which includes India. The Honor View 10 sports a 5.99-inch display. It runs on Kirin 970 SoC octa-core chipset. It is powered by EMUI 8.0 and is based on Android Oreo (8.0).