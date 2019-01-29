Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor View 20 vs OnePlus 6T vs LG G7 ThinQ vs Oppo R17 Pro: A showdown of close margins

The Honor View20 locks horns with the OnePlus 6T but there are other smartphones in the fray as well.

tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 19:49:13 IST

After a month of teasing, the first smartphone with an in-display camera, the Honor View 20 has finally arrived in India. The phone starts at a price of Rs 37,999 for the 6 GB RAM model with 128 GB of onboard storage and Rs 45,999 for the top variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The View 20 can be had in four interesting colour schemes- Sapphire blue, Midnight Black, Phantom Red, and Phantom Blue. However, the company has skipped the Sapphire blue variant in India. The base variant goes on sale starting tomorrow, while sale dates for the 8 GB RAM variant is yet to be announced.

The Honor View 20. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Honor View 20. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Based on the specifications of the phone, Honor certainly had the OnePlus 6T in its crosshairs and now that prices are out, it is quite evident that the 6T is certainly its biggest competitor. But there are other smartphones in the fray as well. The LG G7 ThinQ is a potent, feature-packed competitor and so is the Oppo R17 Pro. We even have Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 in the mix which has seen a considerable price drop over the past year but brings with it a beautiful Super AMOLED display and a capable set of cameras. Read on to find out how each of these phones fare against each other on the specs chart.

Smartphone Honor View20 OnePlus 6T Oppo R17 Pro LG G7 ThinQ Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Display Size (inch) 6.4 6.41 6.4 6.1 6.3
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2310 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1440 x 3120 1440 x 2960
Pixel Density (PPI) 398 402 402 564 521
Display Type IPS LCD Optic AMOLED AMOLED IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Dimensions (mm) 156.9 x 75.4 x 8.1 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 157.6 x 74.6 x 7.9 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6
Weight (g) 180 185 183 162 195
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Exynos 8895
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 4x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x 1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 2x 2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x 1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver 4x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x 1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 4x 2.3 GHz Mongoose M2 & 4x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Mali-G76 MP10 Adreno 630 Adreno 616 Adreno 630 Mali-G71 MP20
RAM 6/8 GB 6/8 GB 6/8 GB 6 GB 6 GB
Ruggedness IP 68, MIL-STD-810G IP 68
On-Board Memory 128/256 GB 128/256 GB 128 GB 128 GB 64/128/256 GB
Expandable Memory No No Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 512 GB Yes, up to 512 GB
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.8;
3D TOF stereo		 16 MP, f/1.7
20 MP, f/1.7		 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4
20 MP, f/2.6
3D TOF stereo		 16 MP, f/1.6 (wide)
16 MP, f/1.9 (ultrawide)		 12 MP, f/1.7 (wide)
12 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
Optical Image Stabilization No Yes No Yes Yes
Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Triple Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus
Front Camera 25 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/1.9 8 MP, f/1.7
Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@240fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@240fps
Flash LED Dual-LED LED LED LED
OS Version Android Pie 9.0 Android Pie 9.0 Android Oreo 8.1 Android Oreo 8.1 Android Oreo 8.0
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Bixby/Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, AptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Infrared No No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear button Yes, Under-display Yes, Under-display Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button
3.5 mm jack Yes No No Yes Yes
Radio No No No Yes No
USB Type Type-C Type-C Type-C Type-C Type-C
USB Standard USB v3.1 USB v2.0 USB v3.1 USB v3.1 USB v3.1
Battery (mAh) 4,000 3,700 3,700 3,000 3,300
Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Colours Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue, Phantom Red, Midnight Black Thunder Purple, Mirror Black, Midnight Black Radiant Mist, Emerald Green Platinum, Blue, Black Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray, Deep Sea Blue
Prices in India Rs 37,999 Rs 37,999 Rs 45,990 Rs 40,000 Rs 39,990

Conclusion

The Honor View20 certainly has a lot going for it. Be it the first-of-its-kind in India design, or Huawei's flagship Kirin 980 SoC inside it, Honor has nailed a good number of things to take on the OnePlus 6T or any of the other phones in this comparison. However, if you're competing against flagships, you can't get away with an average camera and that's where the competition really gets stiff. The margins in this segment are definitely fine but if you're wondering how fine the margins are, then you have to check out our in-depth review of the Honor View20.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Deleted video

Deleted video
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

also see

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 with 48 MP camera to be launched in India on 29 January

Jan 21, 2019

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 to launch globally today: Here's when and where to watch it live

Jan 22, 2019

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event live

Jan 29, 2019

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 India launch updates: Announced in two variants starting at Rs 37,999

Jan 29, 2019

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 with punch-hole display, Kirin 980 SoC launched in India at Rs 37,999

Jan 29, 2019

Honor

Honor View 20 first look: Punch-hole camera smartphone that takes on OnePlus 6T

Jan 18, 2019

science

Mars Curiosity

NASA's Curiosity rover clicks one last selfie before leaving Vera Rubin ridge on Mars

Jan 29, 2019

Environment

New space technology uses satellite data to predict droughts 5 months in advance

Jan 29, 2019

Record winter temperature, icy outbreaks and sudden warming to become more extreme

Jan 29, 2019

Gene editing

US Nobel laureate aware of gene-edited baby kept the news from authorities, public

Jan 29, 2019