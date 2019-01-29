tech2 News Staff

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has finally brought its flagship of the year, Honor View 20, to India. The premium smartphone from Honor is showcased at an event in New Delhi. An early adopter of the recent hole-punch display trend, Honor View 20 originally debuted in China in two RAM/storage option- 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB native storage and 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage.

Honor View 20 price in India, launch offers

The new flagship which is targeted as OnePlus 6T’s competitor has been priced in India starting at Rs 37,999 for the 6 GB RAM model and Rs 45,999 for the top variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Honor View 20 was launched in four colour schemes- Sapphire blue, Midnight Black, Phantom Red, and Phantom Blue. However, the company has skipped the Sapphire blue variant in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon.

Honor View 20 specifications, features

The Honor View 20 features a 6.4-inch full LCD 19.25:9 display with a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. This affordable flagship is one of the first devices to offer the hole-punch display. From the design perspective and internal hardware, the Honor View 20 looks like a prodigious upgrade over its predecessor. While the View 10 came with thick bezels (at the top and bottom), its successor now features a minimalistic design. The View 20 flaunts a glass design with a striking ‘V’ pattern etched into the glass back panel. The phone has a metal frame surrounding the perimeters and tapered edges. Up front, it features a bezel-less screen with a 4.5 mm punch-hole that accommodates a 25 MP camera sensor for selfies.

While the View 20’s design looks fascinating, the phone takes an edge over the OnePlus 6T with its huge 48MP rear camera sensor and the standard 3.5 mm audio jack which is missing on the OnePlus flagship. Honor View 20 features Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 980 SoC, the same processor that sits under Huawei’s high-end devices including the Mate 20 Pro.

Besides the 48 MP (Sony IMX586 sensor) primary camera, the camera setup of the View 20 consist of a 3D TOF (time-of-flight) camera for AR effects. The primary camera can capture high-res shots in daylight and 12 MP pixel-binned photos in low light. The camera software on the phone features an AI Ultra Clarity mode which is claimed to take a super 48 MP shot by stacking multiple 48 MP photos into one. The 3D camera has 3D motion controlled gaming that enables users to lay 3D games on TV.

On the software front, the Honor View 20 runs custom Honor Magic UI skin based on Android 9.0 Pie OS. The phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery and supports fast charging technology. While the new View 20 is a power-packed device, Honor has cut-cornered a few aspects on its ‘affordable’ flagship. The phone lacks significant IP rating and although it has a glass back it doesn’t have wireless charging. The Honor View 20 will be available for purchase starting 30 January which is tomorrow at 12 am via Amazon and Honor's official online store, hihonor.com ans offline store Reliance Digital.

