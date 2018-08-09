The Honor View 10 which was launched in December last year, will also be launched in a new 8 GB RAM variant for the China. It will be up for sale on 14 August in China and for now it is not known if it this new variant of the smartphone will make it to India.

Playfuldroid has reportedly confirmed (with Honor) that the smartphone brand will come up with a new variant, packing in 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. The mid-range smartphone was announced at an event in London alongside the Honor 7X, which was a budget device.

It arrived in India in a 6 GB RAM variant that was priced at Rs 29,999, with the OnePlus 5T in its crosshairs.

Honor has been focussing on performance for while now. It recently announced its GPU Turbo technology for select models which also includes the Honor View 10. For those who are not aware, the GPU Turbo technology was introduced by Huawei with the Honor Play which was recently launched in India. The technology enhances the performance of the smartphone's GPU that should make Honor's already capable smartphones even better when it comes to gaming. The technology also ensures that the device's battery life does not take a hit.

The Honor V10 was first launched in China and later rebranded as the Honor View 10 for the global market which includes India. The Honor View 10 sports a 5.99-inch display. Powered by a Kirin 970 SoC octa-core chipset the device runs EMUI 8.0 that is based on Android Oreo (8.0).