Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 19:27 IST

Honor View 10 variant with 8 GB RAM will be sold on 14 August in China: Report

Honor will come up with a variant which has an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage.

The Honor View 10 which was launched in December last year, will also be launched in a new 8 GB RAM variant for the China. It will be up for sale on 14 August in China and for now it is not known if it this new variant of the smartphone will make it to India.

Playfuldroid has reportedly confirmed (with Honor) that the smartphone brand will come up with a new variant, packing in 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. The mid-range smartphone was announced at an event in London alongside the Honor 7X, which was a budget device.

It arrived in India in a 6 GB RAM variant that was priced at Rs 29,999, with the OnePlus 5T in its crosshairs.

Honor View 10. Tech2.

Honor View 10. Tech2.

Honor has been focussing on performance for while now. It recently announced its GPU Turbo technology for select models which also includes the Honor View 10. For those who are not aware, the GPU Turbo technology was introduced by Huawei with the Honor Play which was recently launched in India. The technology enhances the performance of the smartphone's GPU that should make Honor's already capable smartphones even better when it comes to gaming. The technology also ensures that the device's battery life does not take a hit.

The Honor V10 was first launched in China and later rebranded as the Honor View 10 for the global market which includes India. The Honor View 10 sports a 5.99-inch display. Powered by a Kirin 970 SoC octa-core chipset the device runs EMUI 8.0 that is based on Android Oreo (8.0).

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

also see

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10 to be unveiled in China today: When and where to watch

Jul 31, 2018

VLC Media Player

VLC media player blacklists Huawei phones, prevents download of app on P8, P10, P20

Jul 27, 2018

Honor Play

Honor Play first impressions: A metallic Honor 10 with a focus on gaming

Aug 06, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10's new poster released, phone might come with stereo speaker

Jul 29, 2018

Honor

Honor Magic 2 may feature 95% screen-to-body ratio, graphene battery tech: Reports

Aug 05, 2018

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i launched in India at Rs 34,999 and Rs 20,990

Jul 26, 2018

science

Partial Eclipse

The third and final solar eclipse of 2018 is coming up — with strings attached

Aug 09, 2018

GMRT

Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observed

Aug 09, 2018

Infertility

Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study finds

Aug 09, 2018

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018