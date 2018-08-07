Days after launching the budget-oriented Honor 9N, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has just launched the gaming-oriented, Honor Play in India at a very competitive price of Rs 19,999. Why competitive may you ask?

That's because the Honor Play features Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset, the same chipset present in the brand's flagship offering, the Huawei P20 Pro as well as the Honor 10. The Honor Play also gets Huawei's recently announced GPU Turbo feature which is said to enhance GPU performance while gaming and other graphics-heavy tasks. Huawei also claims that GPU Turbo enhances battery efficiency as well.

With a starting price tag of Rs 19,999 and capping out at Rs 23,999 for the variant with 6 GB RAM, the Honor Play does have a number of key competitors that it will have to displace to make a dent in the market. Competiton includes the likes of the Vivo V9, the Oppo F7 and the slightly higher priced Nokia 7 Plus.

What is also interesting here is the fact that all four smartphones here have different chipsets powering them. The Vivo V9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, the Oppo F7 comes with a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, while the Nokia 7 Plus features a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Smartphone Honor Play Vivo V9 Oppo F7 Nokia 7 Plus Display Size (inch) 6.3 6.3 6.23 6 Resolution (pixels) 2340 x 1080 2280 x 1080 2280 x 1080 2160 x 1080 Pixel Density (PPI) 409 400 404 403 Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 157.9 x 74.3 x 7.5 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 156 x 75.3 x 7.8 158.4x75.6x8 Weight (gm) 176 150 158 TBA Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Processor Hisilicon Kirin 970 Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 MediaTek P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x Cortex-A73 @ 2.4 GHz & 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz 8x Cortex-A53 @ 2.2 Ghz 4 Cortex-A73 @ 2.00 GHz & 4 Cortex-A53 4x Kryo 260 @ 2.2 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Adreno 506 ARM Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 512 RAM 4 GB, 6 GB 4 GB 4 GB, 6 GB 4 GB Ruggedness — — — IP54 On-Board Memory 64 GB 64 GB 64, 128 GB 64 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint Reader, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Primary Camera 16MP f/2.2, 2MP f/2.4 16 MP f/2.0 and 5 MP 16 MP f/1.8 12 MP, f/1.75 and 13 MP, f/2.6 Optical Image Stabilization No No No No Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Single Camera Dual Camera Autofocus System Phase Detection AutoFocus Phase Detection Autofocus Phase detection autofocus Dual pixel phase detection Autofocus Secondary Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 24 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 4K (30fps) 4K @ 30fps 1080p @ 30fps 4K Flash LED Dual-LED LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo 8.1 Android Oreo 8.1 Android 8.1 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v5, A2DP, LE NFC No No No Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear mounted Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes FM Radio USB Type Type-C 1.0 reversible connector microUSB 2.0 microUSB 2.0 Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,750 3,260 3,400 3,800 Fast charging Yes No No Yes Colors Black, Blue, Violet Pearl Black, Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, Sapphire Blue Red, Silver, Diamond Black Black/Copper, White/Copper Prices in India Starting at Rs 19,999 Rs 20,990 Rs 23,990 Rs 25,999

So which one should you pick? If gaming is what you seek and do not care much about design and camera quality, then the Honor Play certainly seems like a bargain for the price. However, if you are considering the Honor Play for its camera performance or how it looks, then you certainly should give the Nokia 7 Plus a thought, though it is priced a tad bit higher.

Moving on to selfies, here the Vivo V9 and the Oppo F7 definitely have the edge on paper and will likely give you better results, even in relatively poor-lit conditions.

Your choice here will also be dependent on which software you choose to pick as all four smartphones feature their own skins on top of Android Oreo 8.1. Oppo's Color OS and Vivo's FunTouch OS is quite similar to Huawei's EMUI 8.2 on the Honor Play, featuring tons of customisation options and features. The Nokia 7 Plus though features a clean stock experience with Android One with limited customisations but a buttery smooth, no-frills experience.

We shall be putting out a full review of the Honor Play soon, so do check back.