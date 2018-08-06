Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
Honor Play with Kirin 970 SoC and GPU Turbo launched in India starting at Rs 19,999

Honor Play has been launched in India as a performance device.

Huawei's sub-brand, Honor has launched the Honor Play in India today. The phone has been priced starting at Rs 19,999. The phone is exclusive to Amazon India and will be available for sale from today at 4:00 PM. While the device has been marketed as a gaming-centric device in China, the phone has been launched in India as a performance device.

The phone has a 6.3-inch FulHD+ IPS LCD screen, and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-line with the current design trend, we spot a notch at the top.

Honor Play.

Honor Play.

The Honor Play is powered by the Kirin 970 chipset and has a new technology called as GPU Turbo, which the company claims gives better performance while reducing battery consumption.

There are two variants of the device which is 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, expandable via a micro-SD card. The Honor Play runs on Android 8.1 Oreo along with the EMUI 8.2 skin overlaying it.

In the camera department, the phone has 16 MP + 2 MP configuration and the primary sensor also has AI capabilities. On the front, we see a 16 MP front camera with a f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of connectivity options, the phone has a hybrid SIM slot with 4G VoLTE capability. The device also has a type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The phone will be sold in two colours of Navy Blue and Midnight Black.

Also Read: Honor Play first impressions: A metallic Honor 10 with a focus on gaming

