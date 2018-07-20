Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 20 July, 2018 10:16 IST

Honor Note 10 with Kirin 980 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery may launch on 30 August

It is believed that Honor may offer the Honor Note 10 from its Note series after a year.

Honor has reportedly sent out invites for a new device launch on 30 August 2018, just a day ahead of the commencement of the IFA 2018 at Berlin.

While Honor has not revealed what device it's going to be, it is believed that the company will finally bring the successor of its Note series - the Honor Note 10. Dubbed 'Crazy Fast, Crazy Smart', as per the media invites, the Honor Note 10 might sport Huawei Kirin 980 SoC. According to a report by the GizChina, He Gang, the head of Huawei Technologies had revealed that Huawei's Kirin 980 would be revealed during the IFA 2018 conference. However, there have also been reports in the past that suggested that it might continue with the Kirin 970 SoC.

Honor sends media invites for a device launch during IFA 2018.

From what the rumours suggest, Honor Note 10 might sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. As per some recently leaked pictures of what is speculated to be Honor Note 10, it is ditching the notch and has an enormous display in comparison to the Nintendo Switch. However, the new leak called the display smaller than the Switch at 6.2-inch. Additionally, the display is expected to have a resolution of 1,440p.

It might come in two variants—6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage, and 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage. Camera-wise, it might sport a dual camera setup at the rear (24 MP+16 MP) with a fingerprint sensor below the camera setup.

It is expected to run on a massive 6,000 mAh battery, which would run in Android 8.1 with EMUI 8.0.

