tech2 News Staff 18 July, 2018 23:10 IST

Honor Note 10 leaked images reveal an enormous display and extremely thin bezels

The Honor Note 10 has an enormous screen size when compared side-by-side to the Nintendo Switch.

Huawei is set to announce the Honor Note 10 soon, and new images of the device being compared to a Nintendo Switch for scale have surfaced online. An official poster for the launch of the device in Beijing was released on 9 July.

Going by the leaked images, the Honor Note 10 has an enormous screen size when compared to the 6.2-inch screen of the Nintendo Switch and does not house a notch. The phone also has extremely thin bezels and is smaller than the Switch.

The images were shared by the Dutch website Techatstic, and according to their report, the device has a resolution of 1440p.

Honor Note 10 compared with the Nintendo Switch screen. image: Techtastic

Honor Note 10 compared with the Nintendo Switch screen. Image: Techtastic

The report also mentions some specifications, like the device is rumoured to have a Kirin 970-soc, which was also used in the Honor 10. In terms of storage, the device might come in two variants, a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage variant and an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage variant.

Coming to the camera specifications, the device will have a dual camera setup at the rear, which will have a 24 MP unit and a 16 MP unit. A fingerprint sensor will be placed at the bottom of the camera.

Further, in terms on connectivity, the Honor Note 10 will come with support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, infrared and a USB type C.

It has a battery capacity of 6,000 mAh and runs Android 8.1 with EMUI 8.0.

We cannot confirm the authenticity of these images, and the information about the battery capacity according to various reports, is under scrutiny.

In India, Honor is set to launch the Honor 9X on 24 July in India and the smartphone is going to be called Honor 9N. The handset from Honor with a dual-lens camera could be a re-named version of its mid-range smartphone Honor 9i that was launched in China earlier in June at CNY 1,399 (about Rs 14,200) for the 64GB storage variant and CNY 1,699 (about Rs 17,300) for the 128 GB model.

