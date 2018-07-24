The Honor Note 10 has been listed on Chinese certification website, TENNA ahead of its launch on 31 July in China.

The smartphone has been listed in a 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options with varied internal storage options such as 64 GB/128 GB and 512 GB. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

As per the listing, the Honor Note 10 will be available in two colour variants: blue and black.

In terms of specifications, the phone weighs in at a hefty 230 grams and measures 177x85x7.65 (mm). The listing shows a massive display which is 6.95-inch AMOLED unit with 1,080 x 2,220 pixel resolution. It was predicted that the Honor Note 10 in comparison to the Nintendo Switch, would have extremely thin bezels and unlike other phones from Honor does not have a notch on top.

In terms of software, the device will be powered by Android 8.1. The phone runs on an octa-core processor which clocks upto 2.4 GHz. It is expected to sport a Kirin 970 SoC, however, it has also been predicted that it might sport a Kirin 980 SoC, as the chipset would be unveiled during the IFA 2018. The Honor Note 10 is expected to be launched globally on 30 August, ahead of the IFA 2018.

Camera-wise, the phone has a dual camera setup at the back which is 16 MP+24 MP and a 13 MP front-facing camera. Apart from that, the Honor Note 10 will pack a massive 4,900 mAh battery.

The phone has a fingerprint sensor.

In terms of connectivity, it has VoLTE, Bluetooth, USB, and Wi-Fi along with gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor.