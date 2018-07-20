Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 20 July, 2018 16:32 IST

Honor Note 10 to launch on 31 July in China, company invite confirms

The phone is expected to power a massive 6,000 mAh battery and might pack Kirin 970 SoC or even 980 SoC.

After a year-long wait, Honor Note 10 will be launching on 31 July. However, it will be a China exclusive launch. According to a press invite on Weibo, the Honor Note 10 will launch in Beijing, China.

As per the press invite, the phone is expected to be powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has curved edges and by the looks of it, it might sport a bezel-less design. There is no sign of a notch in the invite. The information about the launch comes after Honor had announced that it would be launching a device on 30 August before the IFA 2018 commences.

Honor Note 10 leaked image. Weibo

Honor Note 10 leaked image. Weibo.

An earlier report suggests that the display of Honor Note 10 might be smaller than the Nintendo Switch. It is rumoured to be 6.9-inch AMOLED display which makes for a massive phone. Another report also suggests that it could be 6.2-inches. The phone is expected to power a massive 6,000 mAh battery and might pack Kirin 970 SoC or even 980 SoC. According to the GizChina, the head of Huawei Technologies had revealed that Huawei's Kirin 980 SoC might be revealed at IFA 2018.

Press invite for Honor Note 10 launch. Weibo.

Press invite for Honor Note 10 launch. Weibo.

The smartphone might come in two variants: 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage, and 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage. In terms of the camera, it will sport a dual-camera at the rear (24 MP + 16 MP) with a fingerprint sensor below it.

The phone is expected to run on Android 8.1 with EMUI 8.0.

