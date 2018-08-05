Sunday, August 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 August, 2018 14:27 IST

Honor Magic 2 may feature 95% screen-to-body ratio, graphene battery tech: Reports

Huawei Honor Magic 2 is said to be powered by the Kirin 970 processor and the device may also sport an S Pen.

Huawei had announced the launch of the Honor Magic device about two years ago. Now according to the recent rumour mills, it seems that Huawei is also planning to come out with a second model for the Honor Magic.

Honor Magic.

The latest teasers as per a report in BGR show that the second generation of Honor Magic has a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio display and also may come with its own graphene battery technology.

The device is expected to come with a 6.39-inch OLED screen offering a 2K resolution. Also, Honor Magic 2 might be the first Honor device to get the three rear camera setup like the Huawei P20 Pro.

Honor Magic 1. Image: Weibo

According to another report, the Huawei Honor Magic 2 will be powered by the Kirin 970 processor also the smartphone may also sport an S Pen and may compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The only version that is claimed to be on sale is the model with eight curved surfaces. Also, the device is said to run on the Magic Live system.

Honor Magic 1. Image: Weibo

The device may be launched in December as per the recent reports, but there's no clarity as to whether it will only be targeted towards the Chinese market or may launch globally.

