tech2 News Staff

Honor has launched five new products — Honor 9X (first impressions), Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i, Honor Sport and Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones — in India today.

Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i pricing, availability, sale offers

The Honor 9X comes in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 13,999, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 16,999. Both the variants will go on their first sale on 19 January on Amazon India website.

Honor Magic Watch 2 also comes in two variants — 42 mm and 46 mm. The 46 mm Charcoal Black variant is priced at Rs 12,999, and the Flax Brown colour variant is priced at Rs 14,999.

The 42 mm Agate Black variant will cost you Rs 11,999 and the Sakura Gold colour variant is priced at Rs 14,999.

The 46 mm variant will be available for purchase starting 19 January on Amazon India whereas, the 42 mm is "coming soon".

The Honor 5i band will cost you Rs 1,999. It will be available for purcase starting 19 January on Amazon India.

The company has also announced two Bluetooth earphones. The Sport variant is priced at Rs 1,999 and the Sport Pro is priced at Rs 3,999. They will be available on both Flipkart and Amazon India but the sale date is not announced yet.

Honor 9X: Specifications and features

Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display, with a notch-less design. At the back, the smartphone has a dual 3D curved panel. A physical fingerprint sensor also sits at the rear.

The Honor 9X is powered by Kirin 710F SoC and will come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, which will be expandable up to 512 GB. For photography, the Honor 9X Will sport a triple camera setup at the back, which will include a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the Honor 9X has a 16 MP pop-up camera, which also helps achieve the notch-less design.

Fielding the device is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The device runs EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box.

Honor Watch Magic 2: Specifications and features

Honor also showcased two new smartwatches – Watch Magic 2– that will be launched alongside the smartphones in India next month.

The Magic Watch 2 comes in two size variants – 46 mm and 42 mm. The 46 mm variant comes in Charcoal Black and Flax Brown colour options, whereas the 42 mm variants comes in a Agate Black and Sakura Gold colour option.

The only difference between the two watches is the size of the dial. The 46 mm watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the 42mm watch, on the other hand, comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display.

Besides that, all features on both the variants are the same. The Magic Watch 2 has a classic round dial design and has a 316L stainless steel watch case. The Magic Watch 2 comes with various watch face options and it also allows you to customise the watch face with pictures from your phone’s album.

The Magic Watch 2 has an always-on display and has an option for both analog and digital watch. The smartwatches are powered by Kirin A1 SoC, and as Honor claims, the customised chipset allows the watch to offer up to two weeks of battery life.

The Magic Watch 2 has dual-channel Bluetooth (v5.1) and uses BT-UHD Audio.

The smartwatch comes with offline music playback that will let you store up to 500 songs. The watch has built-in speakers too. The watches allow hands-free Bluetooth calling, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It also has a feature called anti-frequency interference, which helps remove the random crackling noise when taking calls on Bluetooth.

Besides that, the Magic Watch 2 has 15 fitness options with voice over guidance. It also has 13 different courses for raining for amateur and pro runners, including a virtual pacesetter.

The watch also has swimming heart rate monitor, and it comes with up to 50 m water resistance. For people who train a lot, the watch also has features like oxygen level detector, workout analysis and estimate recovery time.

Other features on the watch include sleep monitor, stress monitor, breathing guidance, compass, among other things.

Honor Band 5i: Specifications and features

Honor is also expected to launch a fitness band today called the Band 5i. Per the Amazon website, the Honor Band 5i will sport a 0.96-inch colour display, with HD resolution and full touch screen control. The Honor Band 5i will also come with built-in USB connector so that you can just pluck the strap out from one side and plug the watch in your laptop or an adapter for charging it.

Honor Band 5i will come with features like 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, oxygen saturation level monitor, and a virtual trainer. The watch will also come with smart notifications and remote music control.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.