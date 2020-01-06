Monday, January 06, 2020Back to
Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2 to launch in India on 14 January: All you need to know

The Honor 9X is the successor of the Honor 8X; it features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display, with a notch-less design.


tech2 News StaffJan 06, 2020 08:40:32 IST

Honor has started sending out invites to the media for an event on 14 January. The invite does not reveal the details of what device will be unveiled that day, but we already know for sure that the Honor 9X and Honor Magic Watch 2 will be unveiled that day. Honor confirmed the same to us at a briefing in China.

Honor 9x launched in China. Image: Nandini Yadav/tech2

If you look at the 'Save the Date', it talks about an 'Xtraodinary' event, which we are guessing is suggested because Honor 9X is the company first smartphone to come with a pop-up camera. There is also a celestial theme to the invite, and that we think that hints at the colour options of the Honor 9X.

While we have been told that the Magic Watch 2 will be launching alongside the Honor 9X, the Save The Date has no mention or hint of the smartwatch.

The venue and timing of the event has not yet been revealed, but you can mark 14 January in your calendar if you are waiting for the Honor 9X and the Magic Watch 2.

You can read our first impressions of the Honor 9X here.

Honor 9X: Specifications and features

The Honor 9X is the successor of the Honor 8X. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display, with a notch-less design.

At the back, the smartphone has a dual 3D curved panel. A physical fingerprint sensor also sits at the rear.

The Honor 9X is powered by Kirin 710F SoC and will come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, which will be expandable up to 512 GB. For photography, the Honor 9X Will sport a triple camera setup at the back, which will include a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the Honor 9X has a 16 MP pop-up camera, which also helps achieve the notch-less design.

Fielding the device is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The device runs EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box. The device I saw at the Huawei headquarters has a full suite of Google apps, however, I can’t say for sure if the same will also be on the variants that will be launched in India.

Honor Watch Magic 2: Specifications and features

Honor also showcased two new smartwatches – Watch Magic 2– that will be launched alongside the smartphones in India next month.

The Magic Watch 2 comes in two size variants – 46 mm and 42 mm. The 46 mm variant comes in Charcoal Black and Flax Brown colour options, whereas the 42 mm variants comes in a Agate Black and Sakura Gold colour option.

The only difference between the two watches is the size of the dial. The 46 mm watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the 42mm watch, on the other hand, comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display.

Besides that, all features on both the variants are the same. The Magic Watch 2 has a classic round dial design and has a 316L stainless steel watch case. The Magic Watch 2 comes with various watch face options and it also allows you to customise the watch face with pictures from your phone’s album.

The Magic Watch 2 has an always-on display and has an option for both analog and digital watch. The smartwatches are powered by Kirin A1 SoC, and as Honor claims, the customised chipset allows the watch to offer up to two weeks of battery life.

The Magic Watch 2 has dual-channel Bluetooth (v5.1) and uses BT-UHD Audio.

The smartwatch comes with offline music playback that will let you store up to 500 songs. The watch has built-in speakers too. The watches allow hands-free Bluetooth calling, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It also has a feature called anti-frequency interference, which helps remove the random crackling noise when taking calls on Bluetooth.

Besides that, the Magic Watch 2 has 15 fitness options with voice over guidance. It also has 13 different courses for raining for amateur and pro runners, including a virtual pacesetter.

The watch also has swimming heart rate monitor, and it comes with up to 50 m water resistance. For people who train a lot, the watch also has features like oxygen level detector, workout analysis and estimate recovery time.

Other features on the watch include sleep monitor, stress monitor, breathing guidance, compass, among other things.

