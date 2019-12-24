Tuesday, December 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor 9X and Honor Magic Watch 2 will launch in India on January 2020

Honor will soon also be launching the Magic Book 14 and Magic Book 15 in India.


Nandini YadavDec 24, 2019 17:58:23 IST

Honor invited us on a trip to its Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Along with a trip of its lavish facilities, Honor also sneaked us a peek into two of its new products, which will be launched in India in January 2020 – Honor 9X and Honor Magic Watch 2.

Honor 9X and Honor Magic Watch 2 will launch in India on January 2020

Honor 9x launched in China. Image: Nandini Yadav/tech2

Honor 9X: Specifications and features

The Honor 9X is the successor of the Honor 8X. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display, with a notch-less design.

At the back, the smartphone has a dual 3D curved panel. A physical fingerprint sensor also sits at the rear.

The Honor 9X is powered by Kirin 710F SoC and will come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, which will be expandable up to 512 GB. For photography, the Honor 9X Will sport a triple camera setup at the back, which will include a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Honor 9x rear camera module. Image: Nandini Yadav/tech2

Honor 9x rear camera module. Image: Nandini Yadav/tech2

For selfies, the Honor 9X has a 16 MP pop-up camera, which also helps achieve the notch-less design.

Fielding the device is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The device runs EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box. The device I saw at the Huawei headquarters has a full suite of Google apps, however, I can’t say for sure if the same will also be on the variants that will be launched in India.

Honor Watch Magic 2: Specifications and features

Honor also showcased two new smartwatches – Watch Magic 2– that will be launched alongside the smartphones in India next month.

The Magic Watch 2 comes in two size variants – 46 mm and 42 mm. The 46 mm variant comes in Charcoal Black and Flax Brown colour options, whereas the 42 mm variants comes in a Agate Black and Sakura Gold colour option.

The only difference between the two watches is the size of the dial. The 46 mm watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the 42mm watch, on the other hand, comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display.

Besides that, all features on both the variants are the same. The Magic Watch 2 has a classic round dial design and has a 316L stainless steel watch case. The Magic Watch 2 comes with various watch face options and it also allows you to customise the watch face with pictures from your phone’s album.

The Magic Watch 2 has an always-on display and has an option for both analog and digital watch. The smartwatches are powered by Kirin A1 SoC, and as Honor claims, the customised chipset allows the watch to offer up to two weeks of battery life.

Huawei Watch Magic 2 launched in China. Image: Nandini Yadav/tech2

Huawei Watch Magic 2 launched in China. Image: Nandini Yadav/tech2

The Magic Watch 2 has dual-channel Bluetooth (v5.1) and uses BT-UHD Audio.

The smartwatch comes with offline music playback that will let you store up to 500 songs. The watch has built-in speakers too. The watches allow hands-free Bluetooth calling, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It also has a feature called anti-frequency interference, which helps remove the random crackling noise when taking calls on Bluetooth.

Besides that, the Magic Watch 2 has 15 fitness options with voice over guidance. It also has 13 different courses for raining for amateur and pro runners, including a virtual pacesetter.

The watch also has swimming heart rate monitor, and it comes with up to 50 m water resistance. For people who train a lot, the watch also has features like oxygen level detector, workout analysis and estimate recovery time.

Other features on the watch include sleep monitor, stress monitor, breathing guidance, compass, among other things.

Disclaimer: The correspondent was invited to Huawei's headquarters in Shenzen, China by Honor. All expenses related to travel, food and accommodation were taken care of by Honor.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Honor

Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro specifications leaked in detail ahead of 23 July launch

Jul 10, 2019
Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro specifications leaked in detail ahead of 23 July launch
Honor Band 5 coming soon in China, could launch alongisde the Honor 9X

Honor

Honor Band 5 coming soon in China, could launch alongisde the Honor 9X

Jul 07, 2019
Honor V30 to Honor 20 Pro: List of smartphones that will get the new Magic UI 3.0 update

Honor

Honor V30 to Honor 20 Pro: List of smartphones that will get the new Magic UI 3.0 update

Nov 27, 2019
Honor set to launch the Honor 9N and not 9X on 24 July in India

Huawei

Honor set to launch the Honor 9N and not 9X on 24 July in India

Jul 16, 2018
Honor could probably launch the Honor 9N (2018) in India on 24 July

Honor

Honor could probably launch the Honor 9N (2018) in India on 24 July

Jul 15, 2018
Honor 20 is everything you desire in a smartphone, and then some more!

Honor 20 is everything you desire in a smartphone, and then some more!

Jun 20, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019