tech2 News Staff 30 July, 2018 21:42 IST

Honor 9N to go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm on Flipkart starting at Rs 11,999

The Honor 9N will be sold in four colour variants: Black, Blue, Lavender Purple and Robin Egg Blue.

Huawei's online-only brand, Honor, recently launched its latest budget offering, the Honor 9N in India and the smartphone is finally going on sale tomorrow.

The Honor 9N looks almost identical to the Huawei P20 Lite. Image: tech2/Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Priced at Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, the Honor 9N is also available in two other storage variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 and another variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage priced at Rs 17,999. All variants will be up for grabs exclusively through Honor online partners Flipkart here with the sale beginning at 12 pm.

The smartphone is available in four colour variants: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple, and Robin Egg Blue and looks identical to the recently launched Huawei P20 Lite. The only difference here is the plastic used instead of metal for the construction and the placement of the rear dual camera setup that is placed horizontally on the Honor 9N.

Coming to the specifications, the device sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and has nearly 79.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Following the trend of Apple's iPhone X, the phone will come with a notch at top of the display. At the back, there is a fingerprint sensor below the dual camera setup. It also comes equipped with a face unlock feature.

The device which belongs to the Honor 9 family, runs on HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core chipset. In terms of software, the device's software EMUI 8.0 will be based on Android 8.0 (Oreo).

Dubbed "Beauty All Around", the device has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup perched at the rear horizontally and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front inside the notch.

In terms of battery, the budget Android phone packs a decent 3,000 mAh battery. It weighs 152 grams and encloses a dual nano-SIM. A 3.5mm jack is placed at the bottom of the phone.

Read our detailed first impressions of the Honor 9N here and stay tuned for the in-depth review of the phone.

 

