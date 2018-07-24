Huawei's sub-brand, Honor launched the Honor 9N in India, today at a price of Rs 11,999 onwards. The sale will be available on 12 noon 31 July 2018 from Flipkart. The 3 GB RAM+ 32 GB is priced at Rs 11,999, 4 GB+64 GB is priced at Rs 13,999. There is also another variant with 4 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage priced at Rs 17,999.

The device is a rebranded version of the Honor 9i (2018) which was launched in China, last month. The Honor 9N is packed with 4 GB RAM and has two variants with different internal storage, 64 GB and 128 GB. The device's internal storage is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The smartphone is available in four colour variants: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple, and Robin Egg Blue and looks identical to the recently launched Huawei P20 Lite. The only difference here is the plastic used instead of metal for the construction and the placement of the rear dual camera setup that is placed horizontally on the Honor 9N.

Coming to the specifications, the device sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and has nearly 79.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Following the trend of Apple's iPhone X, the phone will come with a notch at top of the display. At the back, there is a fingerprint sensor below the dual camera setup. It also comes equipped with a face unlock feature.

The device which belongs to the Honor 9 family, runs on HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core chipset. In terms of software, the device's software EMUI 8.0 will be based on Android 8.0 (Oreo).

Dubbed "Beauty All Around", the device has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup perched at the rear horizontally and a 16 MP selfie camera on the front inside the notch.

In terms of battery, the budget Android phone packs a decent 3,000 mAh battery. It weighs 152 grams and encloses a dual nano-SIM. A 3.5mm jack is placed at the bottom of the phone. The phone comes equipped with a Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot and a microUSB 2.0 port.

The new offering from the Honor family comes after it recently launched the Honor 9 Lite in May.

Do not forget to read our first impressions of the new offering after the launch.