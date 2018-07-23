Huawei’s latest budget smartphone, the Honor 9N, will make its official debut in India at 11.30 am on 24 July. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming smartphone.

The Honor 9N is very likely to be nothing more than a rebranded Honor 9i, which is already retailing for around Rs 15,000 in China. Specifications of the phone include a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a notch and in a 19:9 aspect ratio. It’s expected to be powered by the Huawei HiSilicon Kyrin 659 SoC with 4 GB RAM and either 64 GB or 128 GB storage variants. This should be expandable by up to 256 GB via a micro SD card.

Regarding the cameras, we’re expecting to see a 13+2 MP dual camera on the rear and a 16 MP unit on the front. Being a Huwaei phone, the device will likely run the Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.1.

Honor hasn’t officially revealed any details about the phone, only teasing a dual camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and possibly, a mirror-finished rear.

The device is expected to arrive as a Flipkart exclusive.

The event will be streamed live on Honor’s social media streams, but you can also watch the embedded video right here.

Don’t forget to check out our site after the launch for we’ll have first impressions up soon after the launch.