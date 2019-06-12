Wednesday, June 12, 2019Back to
Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Asus 6Z vs Oppo Reno 10X Zoom: A new budget flagship king?

The Honor 20 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display and a Kirin 980 chipset powering it.

Kshitij PujariJun 12, 2019 12:34:47 IST

Honor just announced its latest flagship called the Honor 20 Pro smartphone in India along with the Honor 20 and 20i. While both the 20 and 20i have sale dates, the Honor 20 Pro is just said to be "coming soon". In any case, Honor 20 Pro comes in with a single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 39,999.

The Honor 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Shomik

With the entire, Huawei blacklist controversy looming over Honor, it is still not clear what the company will do for future Android updates. The phone comes with a  6.26-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display and a Kirin 980 chipset powering it. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery powering the device which supports quick charge.

The Honor 20 Pro is the very first quad-camera phone from the company and it has a 16 MP f/2.2 aperture super wide lens + 48 MP f/1.4 aperture primary lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP macro focus lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a 32 MP shooter.

Honor is most definitely targeting the Oppo Reno 10X zoom, OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), Asus 6Z with its flagship device. So let's have a look at how Honor 20 Pro fares against its competition purely in terms of specifications.

Smartphone Honor 20 Pro Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Asus 6Z OnePlus 7 Pro
Display Size (inch) 6.26 6.6 6.4 6.67
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1440 x 3120
Pixel Density (PPI) 412 387 403 516
Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED IPS LCD Fluid AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 154.6 x 74 x 8.4 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8
Weight (gm) 182 210 190 206
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
Processor Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
GPU Mali-G76 MP10 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640
RAM 8 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Ruggedness Splashproof
On-Board Memory 256  GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 1 TB No
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.4 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 16 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Quad-camera Triple Camera Dual camera Triple Camera
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera 32 MP, f/2.0 Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 Motorized flip-up main camera Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
Flash LED flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED
OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android Pie
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Infrared No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, side button Yes, In-display Yes, rear button Yes, In-display
3.5mm jack No No Yes No
Radio No No No No
USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.1
Battery (mAh) 4000 mAh 4065 mAh 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Fast charging Yes, 22.5 W fast charging Yes, 20 W VOOC 3.0 Yes, 18 W Quick Charge Yes, 30 W Warp Charge
Colors Phantom Blue, Phantom Black Ocean Green, Jet Black Midnight Black, Twilight Silver Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
Prices in India Rs 39,990 Starts at Rs 39,990 TBD Starts at Rs 48,999

Verdict

The Honor 20 Pro does sound like a great proposition for what it's offering at its price, which includes a quad-camera setup. The array of lenses include a telephoto lens, ultrawide lens, and a macro lens The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced higher but it does have a better display than the others. The Reno offers 10X hybrid zoom and the Asus 6Z has a flip-camera which in theory will let you to take some of the most high-quality selfies. Each phone has its own quirks and advantages, but one thing that will affect the Honor 20 Pro is the lack of Android updates after the 90-day window provided by the US shuts down.  We will know for sure in the coming days and also when we review the device in detail so stay tuned for that.

