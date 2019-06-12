Kshitij Pujari

Honor just announced its latest flagship called the Honor 20 Pro smartphone in India along with the Honor 20 and 20i. While both the 20 and 20i have sale dates, the Honor 20 Pro is just said to be "coming soon". In any case, Honor 20 Pro comes in with a single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 39,999.

With the entire, Huawei blacklist controversy looming over Honor, it is still not clear what the company will do for future Android updates. The phone comes with a 6.26-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display and a Kirin 980 chipset powering it. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery powering the device which supports quick charge.

The Honor 20 Pro is the very first quad-camera phone from the company and it has a 16 MP f/2.2 aperture super wide lens + 48 MP f/1.4 aperture primary lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP macro focus lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a 32 MP shooter.

Honor is most definitely targeting the Oppo Reno 10X zoom, OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), Asus 6Z with its flagship device. So let's have a look at how Honor 20 Pro fares against its competition purely in terms of specifications.

Smartphone Honor 20 Pro Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Asus 6Z OnePlus 7 Pro Display Size (inch) 6.26 6.6 6.4 6.67 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1440 x 3120 Pixel Density (PPI) 412 387 403 516 Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED IPS LCD Fluid AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 154.6 x 74 x 8.4 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 Weight (gm) 182 210 190 206 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE Processor Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 GPU Mali-G76 MP10 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 RAM 8 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Ruggedness — — — Splashproof On-Board Memory 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Expandable Memory — Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 1 TB No Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.4 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 16 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Quad-camera Triple Camera Dual camera Triple Camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 32 MP, f/2.0 Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 Motorized flip-up main camera Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS Flash LED flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, side button Yes, In-display Yes, rear button Yes, In-display 3.5mm jack No No Yes No Radio No No No No USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.1 Battery (mAh) 4000 mAh 4065 mAh 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Fast charging Yes, 22.5 W fast charging Yes, 20 W VOOC 3.0 Yes, 18 W Quick Charge Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Colors Phantom Blue, Phantom Black Ocean Green, Jet Black Midnight Black, Twilight Silver Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Prices in India Rs 39,990 Starts at Rs 39,990 TBD Starts at Rs 48,999

Verdict

The Honor 20 Pro does sound like a great proposition for what it's offering at its price, which includes a quad-camera setup. The array of lenses include a telephoto lens, ultrawide lens, and a macro lens The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced higher but it does have a better display than the others. The Reno offers 10X hybrid zoom and the Asus 6Z has a flip-camera which in theory will let you to take some of the most high-quality selfies. Each phone has its own quirks and advantages, but one thing that will affect the Honor 20 Pro is the lack of Android updates after the 90-day window provided by the US shuts down. We will know for sure in the coming days and also when we review the device in detail so stay tuned for that.

