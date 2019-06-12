Kshitij PujariJun 12, 2019 12:34:47 IST
Honor just announced its latest flagship called the Honor 20 Pro smartphone in India along with the Honor 20 and 20i. While both the 20 and 20i have sale dates, the Honor 20 Pro is just said to be "coming soon". In any case, Honor 20 Pro comes in with a single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 39,999.
With the entire, Huawei blacklist controversy looming over Honor, it is still not clear what the company will do for future Android updates. The phone comes with a 6.26-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display and a Kirin 980 chipset powering it. There is also a 4,000 mAh battery powering the device which supports quick charge.
The Honor 20 Pro is the very first quad-camera phone from the company and it has a 16 MP f/2.2 aperture super wide lens + 48 MP f/1.4 aperture primary lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP macro focus lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a 32 MP shooter.
Honor is most definitely targeting the Oppo Reno 10X zoom, OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), Asus 6Z with its flagship device. So let's have a look at how Honor 20 Pro fares against its competition purely in terms of specifications.
|Smartphone
|Honor 20 Pro
|Oppo Reno 10X Zoom
|Asus 6Z
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|Display Size (inch)
|6.26
|6.6
|6.4
|6.67
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1440 x 3120
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|412
|387
|403
|516
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Fluid AMOLED
|Dimensions(mm)
|154.6 x 74 x 8.4
|162 x 77.2 x 9.3
|159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8
|Weight (gm)
|182
|210
|190
|206
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|8
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|—
|—
|Splashproof
|On-Board Memory
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Expandable Memory
|—
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|No
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP, f/1.4 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 16 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4
|48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4
|48 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Quad-camera
|Triple Camera
|Dual camera
|Triple Camera
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|32 MP, f/2.0
|Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0
|Motorized flip-up main camera
|Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps,
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|Flash
|LED flash
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android Pie
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, side button
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, rear button
|Yes, In-display
|3.5mm jack
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Radio
|No
|No
|No
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 3.1
|Battery (mAh)
|4000 mAh
|4065 mAh
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Fast charging
|Yes, 22.5 W fast charging
|Yes, 20 W VOOC 3.0
|Yes, 18 W Quick Charge
|Yes, 30 W Warp Charge
|Colors
|Phantom Blue, Phantom Black
|Ocean Green, Jet Black
|Midnight Black, Twilight Silver
|Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
|Prices in India
|Rs 39,990
|Starts at Rs 39,990
|TBD
|Starts at Rs 48,999
Verdict
The Honor 20 Pro does sound like a great proposition for what it's offering at its price, which includes a quad-camera setup. The array of lenses include a telephoto lens, ultrawide lens, and a macro lens The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced higher but it does have a better display than the others. The Reno offers 10X hybrid zoom and the Asus 6Z has a flip-camera which in theory will let you to take some of the most high-quality selfies. Each phone has its own quirks and advantages, but one thing that will affect the Honor 20 Pro is the lack of Android updates after the 90-day window provided by the US shuts down. We will know for sure in the coming days and also when we review the device in detail so stay tuned for that.
