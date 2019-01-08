tech2 News Staff

Honor 10 Lite was launched in China in November last year. Lately, though, the company also started teasing the phone's arrival in the Indian market. The highlight of the Honor 10 Lite is its selfie camera, which is a whopping 24 MP artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensor.

Now, while the launch of the Honor 10 Lite is scheduled for 15 January in India, according to a dedicated Honor page on Flipkart, the company is going to 'reveal' a new smartphone on 8 January, which is today, that will 'revolutionise selfies in 2019'.

This teaser does not mention the name of the smartphone, but our bets are on the official unveiling of the Honor 10 Lite in India.

The unveiling will happen at 8.00 pm today, that is 8 January, on Flipkart exclusively. You can head here, to follow up on the announcement.

Honor 10 Lite price

The Honor 10 Lite was announced in China in three variants. There is a 4 GB RAM variant, which is priced at CNY 1,399 (about Rs 14,500), a 6 GB of RAM variant with 64 GB storage option that costs CNY 1,699 (about Rs 17,000) and finally, there is another 6 GB RAM model that comes with 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at CNY 1,899 (about Rs 19,500).

The smartphone comes in four color options — Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, Magic Night Black and Lily Valley White.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Honor 10 Lite (Chinese variant) features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD Plus display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone's display has a 19:9 aspect ratio and about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset that claims to offers a significant improvement in power efficiency and performance as compared to the previous generation chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor stacked vertically. Up front is a 24 MP camera with AI support.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Bluetooth v5.0 LE and micro USB 2.0. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 9 on top. Fuelling the device is a 3,400 mAh battery.

