Tuesday, January 08, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor 10 Lite with 24 MP selfie camera expected to unveil in India today at 8 pm

Honor 10 Lite is scheduled to be officially launched on 15 January in India.

tech2 News Staff Jan 08, 2019 08:45 AM IST

Honor 10 Lite was launched in China in November last year. Lately, though, the company also started teasing the phone's arrival in the Indian market. The highlight of the Honor 10 Lite is its selfie camera, which is a whopping 24 MP artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensor.

Now, while the launch of the Honor 10 Lite is scheduled for 15 January in India, according to a dedicated Honor page on Flipkart, the company is going to 'reveal' a new smartphone on 8 January, which is today, that will 'revolutionise selfies in 2019'.

Honor teaser on Flipkart.

Honor teaser on Flipkart.

This teaser does not mention the name of the smartphone, but our bets are on the official unveiling of the Honor 10 Lite in India.

The unveiling will happen at 8.00 pm today, that is 8 January, on Flipkart exclusively. You can head here, to follow up on the announcement.

Honor 10 Lite price

The Honor 10 Lite was announced in China in three variants. There is a 4 GB RAM variant, which is priced at CNY 1,399 (about Rs 14,500), a 6 GB of RAM variant with 64 GB storage option that costs CNY 1,699 (about Rs 17,000) and finally, there is another 6 GB RAM model that comes with 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at CNY 1,899 (about Rs 19,500).

The smartphone comes in four color options — Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, Magic Night Black and Lily Valley White.

Honor 10 Lite. Image: Honor China

Honor 10 Lite. Image: Honor China

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Honor 10 Lite (Chinese variant) features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD Plus display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone's display has a 19:9 aspect ratio and about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset that claims to offers a significant improvement in power efficiency and performance as compared to the previous generation chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor stacked vertically. Up front is a 24 MP camera with AI support.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Bluetooth v5.0 LE and micro USB 2.0. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 9 on top. Fuelling the device is a 3,400 mAh battery.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019
Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019

Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019
Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

also see

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite expected to launch in India in January starting at about Rs 15,000

Jan 07, 2019

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 to likely hit India on 29 Jan; Honor 10 Lite could launch alongside

Jan 06, 2019

Honor V20

Honor V20 with selfie camera hole to launch today: How to watch livestream

Dec 26, 2018

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 with in-display camera up for registration on Amazon India

Dec 27, 2018

Honor

Honor View 20 with in-display camera, new 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor launched in China

Dec 26, 2018

Huawei

Huawei to offer EMUI 9 open beta update available for 9 more Huawei, Honor phones

Dec 25, 2018

science

monarch butterflies

California sees a sharp drop in monarch butterflies, an 86% decline since 2017

Jan 08, 2019

moon

China's Jade Rabbit 2 rover powers up observation equipment on the moon

Jan 08, 2019

Astronomy

Fleet of tiny satellites may act as 'guide stars' for giant telescopes in space

Jan 08, 2019

Ghost town

12,000 year old town in Turkey soon to be submerged underwater by dam project

Jan 08, 2019