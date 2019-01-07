tech2 News Staff

Huawei's sub-brand Honor had launched a lighter version of its flagship Honor 10 smartphone — the Honor 10 Lite in November last year. The device is now reportedly going to make its way to the Indian markets in January itself.

The company has also teased a smartphone on Flipkart, which will be unveiled tomorrow, on 8 January. It isn't clear which smartphone it's going to be. Some reports suggest that it is the Honor 10 Lite — but the teased device has a dual camera setup on the front, which is not the case with the Honor 10 Lite.

Honor 10 Lite is expected to launch alongside the View 20 in India on 29 January.

The Honor 10 Lite was announced in three variants. There is a 4 GB RAM variant which is priced at CNY 1,399 (about Rs 14,500), a 6 GB of RAM variant with 64 GB storage option that costs CNY 1,699 (about Rs 17,000) and finally, there is another 6 GB RAM model that comes with 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at CNY 1,899 (about Rs 19,500).

The phone comes in four color options — Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, Magic Night Black and Lily Valley White.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Honor 10 Lite (Chinese variant) features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD Plus display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone's display has a 19:9 aspect ratio and about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset that claims to offers a significant improvement in power efficiency and performance as compared to the previous generation chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor stacked vertically. Up front is a 24 MP camera with AI support.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Bluetooth v5.0 LE and micro USB 2.0. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 9 on top. Fuelling the device is a 3,400 mAh battery.

