Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710 chipset, dual-camera setup launched in China

There is no timeline for when Honor 10 Lite will be launched in the Indian market.

tech2 News Staff Nov 21, 2018 19:14 PM IST

At an event in China, Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched a lighter version of its flagship Honor 10 smartphone. It's aptly dubbed Honor 10 Lite.

Honor 10 Lite price

The Honor 10 Lite was announced in three variants. There is a 4 GB RAM variant which is priced at 1,399 Yuan (about Rs 14,000), a 6 GB of RAM variant with 64 GB storage option that costs 1,699 Yuan (about Rs 17,000) and finally, there is another 6 GB RAM model that comes with 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at 1,899 Yuan (about Rs 19,500).

The phone comes in four color options — Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, Magic Night Black and Lily Valley White. It will be available for purchase in China from 27 November.

Honor 10 Lite. Image: VMall

Honor 10 Lite. Image: VMall

Honor 10 Lite specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone's display has a 19:9 aspect ratio and about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset that claims to offers a significant improvement in power efficiency and performance as compared to the previous generation chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor stacked vertically. Up front is a 24 MP camera with AI support.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Bluetooth v5.0 LE and microUSB 2.0. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 9 on top. Fuelling the device is a 3,400 mAh battery.

