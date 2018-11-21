tech2 News Staff

At an event in China, Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched a lighter version of its flagship Honor 10 smartphone. It's aptly dubbed Honor 10 Lite.

Honor 10 Lite price

The Honor 10 Lite was announced in three variants. There is a 4 GB RAM variant which is priced at 1,399 Yuan (about Rs 14,000), a 6 GB of RAM variant with 64 GB storage option that costs 1,699 Yuan (about Rs 17,000) and finally, there is another 6 GB RAM model that comes with 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at 1,899 Yuan (about Rs 19,500).

The phone comes in four color options — Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, Magic Night Black and Lily Valley White. It will be available for purchase in China from 27 November.

Honor 10 Lite specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone's display has a 19:9 aspect ratio and about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset that claims to offers a significant improvement in power efficiency and performance as compared to the previous generation chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor stacked vertically. Up front is a 24 MP camera with AI support.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Bluetooth v5.0 LE and microUSB 2.0. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 9 on top. Fuelling the device is a 3,400 mAh battery.