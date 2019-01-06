tech2 News Staff

Honor is expected to globally unveil its first flagship of the year, the View 20 at an event in Paris on 22 January and as per latest reports, the smartphone will set foot into Indian markets on 29 January.

A report by 91Mobiles, claims that Honor India has already begun sending 'Save the Date' invites for an event on the said date and the image of the invite quite blatantly reveals the View 20. Honor has also begun teasing its budget-oriented successor to last year's Honor 9 Lite. We're not quite sure whether Honor plans on launching both the smartphones together but it could be possible that the Honor 10 Lite and View 20 are launched on the same day.

Capture what steals your heart and #SeeTheUnseen with world’s first 48MP AI camera in the #HONORView20.

Welcome the #WorldsFirstTechnology, an @amazonIN exclusive, coming soon to India. Click here to get notified: https://t.co/WW0zDwFjXM pic.twitter.com/vUh7QzxEnx — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 5, 2019

As far as specifications go through, both phones have already been announced in China which means that there's little left to known apart from the price and the variants on offer.

Get ready to up your selfie game. #HONOR10Lite Coming soon to India! pic.twitter.com/iSYXaPH0cB — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 4, 2019

Honor View 20 Specifications

The View 20 comes with an FHD+ 6.4-inch LCD with an unusually tall ratio of 19.25:9. There is a small hole at the top right part of the display wherein the front facing camera is placed. Apart from that the phone pretty much appears to be bezel-less save for a tiny chin at the bottom. The back of the device comes with a gradient shift which switches colours when viewed on different angles.

Powering the View 20 is the Kirin 980 chipset which was announced by Huawei back in October and it the SoC is also found in the latest Huawei flagship Mate 20 Pro. Users will get three variants which include 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage. The Honor View 20, like all Honor phones before it, will run on the EMUI 9.0 skin and it will be base on Android 9.0 Pie.

In the camera department, we see that the View 20 has 48 MP Sony IMX586 1/2-inch CMOS sensor (0.8 µm/pixel) with Quad-Bayer array that allows pixel binning. It is joined by a 3D ToF sensor at the back as well. On the front, we see the in-display camera which has 25 MP sensor with fixed focus.

The entire setup is backed up by a 4,000 mAh and it comes with the 22.5W SuperCharge support. Sales of the device are set to begin from 28 December in China.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Honor 10 Lite (Chinese variant) features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone's display has a 19:9 aspect ratio and about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset that claims to offers a significant improvement in power efficiency and performance as compared to the previous generation chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor stacked vertically. Up front is a 24 MP camera with AI support.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Bluetooth v5.0 LE and microUSB 2.0. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 9 on top. Fuelling the device is a 3,400 mAh battery.

