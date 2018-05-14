You are here:
Honor 10 global launch on 15 May: When, where and how to watch the live event

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff May 14, 2018 20:53 PM IST

Honor is set to launch its first flagship smartphone of the year on 15 May, 2018 at 6.30 pm IST. The global launch will happen at Old Billingsgate in London, UK. Additionally, the sale will begin in India on the night of 15 May night at midnight on Flipkart.

Honor 10 global launch is set to happen on 15 May. Honor.

Dubbed Honor 10, those who are interested in watching the livecast can watch it on YouTube, Facebook, and of course, Honor’s website. And those who do not have time to spare can keep themselves updated with the live tweets from Honor's Twitter handle. Tech2 is also attending the launch event, so do tune into our Twitter feed for LIVE updates from London. You can also catch our live blog on the event from 6.30 pm tomorrow.

Keeping up with the latest Artificial Intelligence or AI obsession that handset makers have, Huawei's Honor 10 has the tagline 'Beauty in AI'. It also includes another recent obsession, which is the iPhone X-like notch on the display.

Even though the global launch is in UK, the launch of the phone had happened in China in April this year. At launch, the phone sported a 5.84-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It packed a Kirin 970 SoC and ran on Huawei’s EMUI 8.1 skin, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of the phone, it had a horizontal dual camera setup which includes a 24 MP+ 16 MP sensor along with an LED flash.

In China, the phone was priced at CNY 2,599 which is roughly Rs 27,000. Two variants of the phones were launched. These were the 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB+128 GB storage options.


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 20:53 PM


