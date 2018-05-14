Honor is set to launch its first flagship smartphone of the year on 15 May, 2018 at 6.30 pm IST. The global launch will happen at Old Billingsgate in London, UK. Additionally, the sale will begin in India on the night of 15 May night at midnight on Flipkart.

Dubbed Honor 10, those who are interested in watching the livecast can watch it on YouTube, Facebook, and of course, Honor’s website. And those who do not have time to spare can keep themselves updated with the live tweets from Honor's Twitter handle. Tech2 is also attending the launch event, so do tune into our Twitter feed for LIVE updates from London. You can also catch our live blog on the event from 6.30 pm tomorrow.

Keeping up with the latest Artificial Intelligence or AI obsession that handset makers have, Huawei's Honor 10 has the tagline 'Beauty in AI'. It also includes another recent obsession, which is the iPhone X-like notch on the display.

Even though the global launch is in UK, the launch of the phone had happened in China in April this year. At launch, the phone sported a 5.84-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It packed a Kirin 970 SoC and ran on Huawei’s EMUI 8.1 skin, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

We will be unveiling the all-new #Honor10 at a global launch on 15th May in London. It's our prettiest phone to date, so make sure to follow us to learn what #BeautyinAI is all about! pic.twitter.com/auiYeKCCSz — Honor Smartphone (@Honorglobal) April 20, 2018

In terms of the phone, it had a horizontal dual camera setup which includes a 24 MP+ 16 MP sensor along with an LED flash.

In China, the phone was priced at CNY 2,599 which is roughly Rs 27,000. Two variants of the phones were launched. These were the 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB+128 GB storage options.